You can start your Black Friday shopping at Best Buy right now
Looking for all the Best Buy Black Friday deals? There’s never been a better chance to save on all the latest tech and we’re rounding up the most enticing deals we’ve seen at Best Buy during the sales extravaganza.
Of course, as is becoming more common every year, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals have already begun, despite the fact November 24 is still a few weeks away. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have access to the most deals, but there’s plenty of savings to be had even if you’re not signed up for Best Buy’s member schemes.
Shopping ahead of the big day is a good idea if you’re after something that has a habit of quickly going out of stock, as it’s a first come first served affair. It’s also nice to know that all your holiday shopping is done ahead of time, so you can relax before the festivities begin. You’ll find the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that caught our eye below.
Check back here when Black Friday officially begins on November 24 and drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss the hottest deals. Check out the best Walmart Black Friday deals and best Amazon Black Friday deals for more great offers.
Best Buy Black Friday deals quick links
Best Buy Black Friday Apple deals 🍎
Saving on Apple products is always a cause for celebration, as the Cupertino company isn’t exactly known for its discounts and sales. Thankfully, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals include several desirable Apple devices and accessories, so don’t miss this great chance to save.
AirPods deals
AirPods (3rd Gen) with Lightning - $149 (was $169)
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C - $199 (was $249)
AirPods Max - $479 (was $549)
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) - $219 (was $249)
Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) - $659 (was $799)
MacBook deals
MacBook Air 15-inch M2 Chip, 16GB memory, 1TB SSD - $1,699 (was $1,899)
MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Chip, 8GB, 256GB SSD - $749 (was $999)
Mac mini deals
Apple Mac mini M2 chip, 8GB memory, 512GB SSD - $699 (was $799)
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals 📺
TVs are always a popular purchase during Black Friday as there’s nothing quite like replacing your old 1080p set with a brand-new 60-inch 4K OLED. We tend to see some extremely generous discounts on televisions during Black Friday, and Best Buy has some excellent deals to take advantage of right now.
Samsung TV deals
Samsung 75-inch TU69OT Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV - $579 (was $170)
Sony TV deals
Sony 65-inch class Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD - $1,499 (was $2,599)
LG TV deals
LG OLED 48-inch Class A2 Series - $549 (was $1,299)
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals 💻
Is your laptop starting to slow you down? Upgrading your personal computer can make a massive difference in your day-to-day productivity, or even transform your leisure time if you opt for a powerful gaming laptop. Check out Best Buy’s Black Friday laptop deals below to see what’s on offer.
Samsung laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen laptop - $999 (was $1,549)
HP laptop deals
HP 2-in-1 14-inch wide ultra XGA touchscreen Chromebook Plus laptop - $379 (was $699)
Microsoft laptop deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch touchscreen Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Type Cover - $599 (was $929)
Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals 🎧
If you’re a gamer (like me), Black Friday is a fantastic chance to save on accessories, hardware, and of course, games. Best Buy has a plethora of Black Friday gaming deals for you to take advantage of, so don’t miss them before they’re gone for another year.
Controller deals
Turtle Beach Recon Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC - $29 (was $59)
Headset deals
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC - $119 (was $179)
SteelSeries Arctis 9X for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One - $99 (was $199)
Console deals
Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 Bundle - $499 (was $559)
Storage deals
WD Black 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - $124 (was $149)
WD Black 2TB SSD for PS5 - $179 (was $269)
Video game deals
Madden NFL 24 for PS5 - $42 (was $69)
Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 - $19 (was $39)
Best Buy Black Friday headphone deals 🎧
A new pair of headphones can make listening to music or traveling a far more pleasurable experience. Noise canceling technology is a godsend when you’re on a plane full of noisy people and today’s wireless earbuds are incredibly convenient. Best Buy’s Black Friday headphone deals span a range of popular brands and styles, so check them out below.
Sony headphone deals
Sony WHXB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones - $119 (was $249)
Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - $89 (was $119)
Apple headphone deals
JBL headphone deals
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones - $99 (was $199)
