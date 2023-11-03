(Credit: The Shortcut/Amazon)

The best Amazon Black Friday deals see prices drop back down to Prime Day levels, often beating the discounts we saw back in June and October. However, unlike its competitors, Amazon hasn’t kicked off its Black Friday deals just yet – which is rather refreshing.

That doesn’t mean you can’t grab some great deals ahead of November 24, though. You’ll find some enticing offers below, many of which are the same prices we saw during Prime Day in October. Oh, and you won’t need to be a Prime member this time around. Don’t forget to check out the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the Best Buy Black Friday deals for more great offers.

Amazon Black Friday Apple deals 🍎

Any discount on Apple products is always worth taking advantage of as the brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of several Apple products for Black Friday, matching the types of offers we saw during Prime Day.

Apple Watch deals

iPad deals

AirPods deals

Beats deals

Amazon Black Friday TV deals 📺

Looking to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom? Amazon’s Black Friday TV deals see some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and include some of the best sets available. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Black Friday TV deals below.

Insignia TV deals

Amazon Fire TV deals

Hisense TV deals

Amazon Black Friday gaming deals 🎮

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Amazon’s Black Friday deals always represent a fantastic opportunity to save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Check out all the best gaming deals below, including peripherals for PC gaming, all the streaming gear you’ll ever need, and deals on the best PS5 SSDs.

Headphone deals

Storage deals

Gaming deals

Streaming deals

Video game deals

Black Friday Amazon device deals 👍

Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. There’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, Ring Camera, or Echo Buds thanks to these generous discounts, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for Prime Day 2024 in June.

Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Echo deals

Echo Show deals

We’ll be adding more deals to this page in the run-up to Black Friday on November 24, so check back soon for more and don’t forget to subscribe.