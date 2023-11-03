Discover more from The Shortcut
Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: save big this November
You've got another chance to save money with Amazon's Black Friday deals
The best Amazon Black Friday deals see prices drop back down to Prime Day levels, often beating the discounts we saw back in June and October. However, unlike its competitors, Amazon hasn’t kicked off its Black Friday deals just yet – which is rather refreshing.
That doesn’t mean you can’t grab some great deals ahead of November 24, though. You’ll find some enticing offers below, many of which are the same prices we saw during Prime Day in October. Oh, and you won’t need to be a Prime member this time around. Don’t forget to check out the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the Best Buy Black Friday deals for more great offers.
Amazon Black Friday Apple deals 🍎
Any discount on Apple products is always worth taking advantage of as the brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of several Apple products for Black Friday, matching the types of offers we saw during Prime Day.
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm - $207 (was $249)
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) - $299 (was $399)
iPad deals
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $399 (was $499)
AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning - $189 (was $249)
Beats deals
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $99 (was $199)
Amazon Black Friday TV deals 📺
Looking to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom? Amazon’s Black Friday TV deals see some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and include some of the best sets available. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Black Friday TV deals below.
Insignia TV deals
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV HD 720p - $89 (was $149)
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 4K - $189 (was $269)
Amazon Fire TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD with Fire TV - $119 (was $199)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series - $429 (was $479)
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series - $599 (was $759)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series - $859 (was $1,049)
Hisense TV deals
Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K UHD - $499 (was $529)
Amazon Black Friday gaming deals 🎮
Amazon’s Black Friday deals always represent a fantastic opportunity to save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Check out all the best gaming deals below, including peripherals for PC gaming, all the streaming gear you’ll ever need, and deals on the best PS5 SSDs.
Headphone deals
Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset - $58 (was $99)
Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - $149 (was $249)
SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Multi-Platform Headset - $159 (was $179)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset - $49 (was $59)
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset - $79 (was $99)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $169 (was $199)
Storage deals
WD Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $149 (was $299)
WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $89 (was $179)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S - $149 (was $219)
Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory Card 128GB - $10 (was $19)
Gaming deals
Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse - $39 (was $79)
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard - $145 (was $229)
Streaming deals
Logitech HD Pro C920 Webcam - $61 (was $99)
Logitech for Creators Litra Glow Premium LED - $49 (was $59)
Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card - $149 (was $199)
Elgato Wave Mic Arm - $84 (was $99)
Video game deals
The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) - $45 (was $69)
Horizon Forbidden West - $30 (was $69)
Returnal - $27 (was $69)
Madden NFL 24 (PS5) - $34 (was $69)
Madden NFL 24 (Xbox) - $34(was $69)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19 (was $59)
Octopath Traveler 2 (PS5) - $29 (was $59)
Black Friday Amazon device deals 👍
Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. There’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, Ring Camera, or Echo Buds thanks to these generous discounts, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for Prime Day 2024 in June.
Fire TV Stick deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $19 (was $39)
Fire TV Stick 4K - $44 (was $49)
Fire TV Stick Lite - $17 (was $29)
Alexa Voice Remote Pro - $29 (was $34)
Fire TV Cube - $109 (was $139)
Amazon Fire tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet - $54(was $109)
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet - $149 (was $229)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro - $119 (was $119)
Amazon Echo deals
Echo Dot Kids - $27 (was $59)
Echo Show deals
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) - $39 (was $89)
