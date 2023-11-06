Discover more from The Shortcut
Best Black Friday deals 2023: save big this holiday season
We've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals to save you time and money
The Black Friday deals for 2023 are almost here, and we’re rounding up the very best offers from Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. We’re expecting to see generous discounts across a whole host of products, including tech, TVs, headphones and everyday essentials, but some great deals are already live.
To save you the hassle of trawling through countless pages, you can find the best Black Friday deals below or over at our dedicated hubs for each retailer. If you’re looking to save big before the holiday season, don’t miss these great offers before they’re gone.
Black Friday deals 2023 quick links
Best Black Friday deals 2023
From TVs to wireless earbuds and video games, there are some fantastic savings to be had during Black Friday and the run-up to November 24. You’ll find our choice picks below, spanning various retailers and product categories.
Don’t forget you can see our individual Black Friday hubs if you’re after retailer-specific deals.
TV deals 📺
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV HD 720p - $89 at Amazon (was $149)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series - $859 at Amazon (was $1,049)
Sony 65 Class Bravia XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV - $1,398 at Walmart (was $2,198)
Sony 65-inch class Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD - $1,499 at Best Buy (was $2,599)
LG OLED 48-inch Class A2 Series - $549 at Best Buy (was $1,299)
Headphone deals 🎧
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) - $69 at Walmart (was $129)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning - $189 at Amazon (was $249)
Gaming deals 🎮
Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - $149 at Amazon (was $249)
WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $89 at Amazon(was $179)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S - $149 at Amazon (was $219)
Horizon Forbidden West - $30 at Amazon (was $69)
Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 Bundle - $499 at Best Buy (was $559)
SteelSeries Arctis 9X for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One - $99 at Best Buy (was $199)
Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 - $19 at Best Buy (was $39)
Laptop deals 💻
HP 2-in-1 14-inch wide ultra XGA touchscreen Chromebook Plus laptop - $379 at Best Buy (was $699)
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen laptop - $999 at Best Buy (was $1,549)
MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Chip, 8GB, 256GB SSD - $749 at Best Buy (was $999)
Camera deals 📸
Sony a7III Full Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera - $1,439 at Walmart (was $1,999)
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2023
Walmart’s Black Friday deals begin on November 8, with Walmart+ members getting early access. You can save 50% on a Walmart+ membership if you sign up now, giving you additional benefits throughout the year including free delivery, savings on fuel, video streaming with Parmount+ and early access to promotions and events like Black Friday deals.
Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) - $69 at Walmart (was $129)
Headphone deals
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear headphones - $28 at Walmart (was $98)
TV deals
Sony 65 Class Bravia XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV - $1,398 at Wallmart (was $2,198)
Laptop deals
MSI GF63 15-inch gaming laptop, 144Hz FHD, Intel i5-11400H, Nvidia RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - $479 at Walmart (was $629)
Camera deals
Sony a7III Full Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera - $1,439 at Walmart (was $1,999)
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2023
Best Buy’s Black Friday deals have already begun, despite the fact November 24 is still a few weeks away. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have access to the most deals, but there’s plenty of savings to be had even if you’re not signed up for Best Buy’s member schemes.
AirPods deals
AirPods (3rd Gen) with Lightning - $149 at Best Buy (was $169)
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C - $199 at Best Buy (was $249)
AirPods Max - $479 at Best Buy (was $549)
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) - $219 at Best Buy (was $249)
Laptop deals
MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Chip, 8GB, 256GB SSD - $749 at Best Buy (was $999)
HP 2-in-1 14-inch wide ultra XGA touchscreen Chromebook Plus laptop - $379 at Best Buy (was $699)
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen laptop - $999 at Best Buy (was $1,549)
TV deals
Sony 65-inch class Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD - $1,499 at Best Buy (was $2,599)
LG OLED 48-inch Class A2 Series - $549 at Best Buy (was $1,299)
Gaming deals
Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo 4 Bundle - $499 at Best Buy (was $559)
SteelSeries Arctis 9X for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One - $99 at Best Buy (was $199)
Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 - $19 at Best Buy (was $39)
Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023
The best Amazon Black Friday deals see prices drop back down to Prime Day levels, often beating the discounts we saw back in June and October. You can find some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals below. Expect many more when Black Friday officially begins on November 24.
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) - $299 at Amazon (was $399)
iPad deals
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $399 at Amazon (was $499)
AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning - $189 at Amazon (was $249)
Insignia TV deals
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV HD 720p - $89 at Amazon (was $149)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series - $859 at Amazon (was $1,049)
Headphone deals
Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset - $58 at Amazon (was $99)
Gaming deals
WD Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $149 at Amazon (was $299)
WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $89 at Amazon (was $179)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S - $149 at Amazon (was $219)
Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory Card 128GB - $10 at Amazon (was $19)
Horizon Forbidden West - $30 at Amazon (was $69)
We'll be updating this page in the lead-up to Black Friday and throughout the sales extravaganza, so check back soon for more deals and offers.