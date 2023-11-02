Discover more from The Shortcut
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2023: don't miss these early offers
You can save big at Walmart with these Black Friday deals
It may start earlier every year, but the best Walmart Black Friday deals are still the perfect opportunity to snag the latest tech, video games, and luxury purchases for less.
However, if you want to take advantage of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, you’ll need to join Walmart+. You can currently save 50%, which means you can get a year’s membership for just $49. Not bad. The early deals go live on November 11 at 3pm ET.
Luckily, you can still get a sneak peek at Walmart’s Black Friday deals even if you aren’t a member. But there’s a chance some of these items may be out of stock by the time regular shoppers can access Walmart’s discounts, so bear that in mind.
Like every big sales event, we’re here to help you find the best Black Friday deals so you don’t have to scour Walmart’s website searching for a tempting offer. Whether it’s headphones, Apple devices, or appliances, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find quick links to each deals category and a roundup of our favorite offers.
Make sure you check back here when Black Friday officially begins on November 24 and drop Matt Swider a follow on X so you don’t miss a thing. Check out all the Best Buy Black Friday deals and best Amazon Black Friday deals for more great offers.
Best Walmart Black Friday Apple deals 🍎
Black Friday is always a great chance to save on Apple products, and Walmart has some great offers for those who are already invested in Apple’s ecosystem or might be looking to switch from Android. Whether you’re after a big discount on Apple AirPods, an Apple Watch or a new MacBook, you’ll find the best Black Friday Apple deals below.
Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) - $189 (was $249)
Apple AirPods (2nd generation) - $99 (was $129)
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm - $379 (was $429)
Apple Watch Series 9 41mm - $349 (was $399)
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm - $479 (was $529)
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 41mm - $449 (was $499)
iPhone deals
Apple iPhone SE 2022 - $149 (was $379)
Best Walmart Black Friday TV deals 📺
Buying a new TV is always a popular choice over Black Friday. With massive discounts on some of the best brands and sizes, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your set with a superior model or buy another TV for the bedroom. You can see the best Walmart Black Friday deals right here.
Sony TV deals
Sony 65 Class Bravia XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV - $1,398 (was $2,198)
Hisense TV deals
onn. TV deals
Best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals 💻
Picking up a brand-new laptop can have a transformative effect on your productivity or give you the option to game wherever, whenever. And Walmart has some tempting Black Friday laptop deals that are worth your attention. We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch right here.
HP laptop deals
HP 15.6-inch FHD laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GM SSD - $329 (was $399)
Lenovo laptop deals
Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6-inch FHD laptop AMD R3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $339 (was $249)
MSI laptop deals
MSI GF63 15-inch gaming laptop, 144Hz FHD, Intel i5-11400H, Nvidia RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - $479 (was $629)
Best Walmart Black Friday camera deals 📸
You might be content snapping pictures with your smartphone, but nothing can beat the quality of a dedicated camera. If you’d like to really take your photography skills to the next level, these Walmart Black Friday camera deals will make you smile.
Sony camera deals
Sony a7III Full Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera - $1,439 (was $1,999)
Canon camera deals
Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals 🎧
Want a new pair of cans to drown out the world on your office commute? Or maybe you’re ready to take your listening experience to the next level? Walmart’s Black Friday headphone deals include some big discounts on the best brands out there.
Sony headphone deals
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear headphones - $28 (was $98)
Skullcandy headphone deals
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling on-Ear Wireless Headphones - $49 (was $119)
