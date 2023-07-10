(Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s almost time for Amazon Prime Day 2023, as the sales extravaganza takes place from July 11 to July 12. But there’s no need to wait around for a great deal or wait until Black Friday on November 24. We’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals if you’re looking for a new TV.

Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these exclusive deals, but there’s good news: you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. It’s worth signing up, too, as you’ll get loads of benefits like free delivery, member-only discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.

If you’re in the market for a 4K TV, smart TV, or simply an extra set for the spare room, Prime Day is a great chance to save on all the best brands out there.

Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom. These Prime Day deals see some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and include some of the best sets available like the LG OLED C2 series. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Amazon Prime Day TV deals below.

