Amazon Prime Day TV deals: don't miss these early Black Friday offers on the best TVs
You can save hundreds of dollars on some of the best TVs over Amazon Prime Day
It’s almost time for Amazon Prime Day 2023, as the sales extravaganza takes place from July 11 to July 12. But there’s no need to wait around for a great deal or wait until Black Friday on November 24. We’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals if you’re looking for a new TV.
Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these exclusive deals, but there’s good news: you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. It’s worth signing up, too, as you’ll get loads of benefits like free delivery, member-only discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
If you’re in the market for a 4K TV, smart TV, or simply an extra set for the spare room, Prime Day is a great chance to save on all the best brands out there.
Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10.
Prime Day quick links
Best Prime Day TV deals 📺
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom. These Prime Day deals see some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and include some of the best sets available like the LG OLED C2 series. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Amazon Prime Day TV deals below.
Samsung 75-inch ‘The Frame’ QLED Smart 4K TV - $2,597 at Amazon (was $2,997)
Samsung 55-inch OLED S95B 4K smart TV - $1,997 at Amazon (was $2,197)
Samsung 65-inch OLED S95B 4K smart TV - $1,598 at Amazon (was $1,798)
TCL 32-inch class 3-Series HD 720p - $109 at Amazon (was $229)
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV HD 720p - $80 with Prime (was $149)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD - $289 with Prime (was $449)
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4K UHD - $339 with Prime (was $519)
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K UHD - $229 with Prime (was $369)
Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD - $349 with Prime (was $599)
Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K UHD - $299 with Prime (was $529)
LG OLED 55-inch C2 series 4K TV - $1,297 at Amazon (was $1,500)
LG OLED 65-inch C2 series 4K TV - $1,497 at Amazon (was $1,900)
LG OLED 55-inch B2 series 4K TV - $896 with Prime (was $1,096)
LG 50-inch NANO75 series 4K Smart TV - $399 at Amazon (was $599)
