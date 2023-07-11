Amazon Prime Day camera deals: don't miss these early Black Friday offers on the best cameras
Snap away on the best camera deals so far this year
Amazon Prime Day is here and now is the perfect time to grab a sweet deal on the camera you’ve been eyeing. The savings only run for 48 hours between July 11th and 12th, so now is the prime (hehe) time to take advantage of them now.This Prime Day comes with some exceedingly good deals that rival the ones you’d find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Of course, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals and if you’re not you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial Membership if you’re already. On top of access to all the deals you get great benefits including free two-day shipping on some items, streaming content from Amazon Music and Prime Video, plus free Kindle books every month.
Prime Day quick links
Sony
Sony Alpha 7 III - $1,499 at Amazon (was $1,999)
Sony Alpha 7 IV - $2,399 at Amazon (was $2,499)
ZV-1F Vlog Camera for Content Creators - $399 at Amazon (was $499)
ZV-1 Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers - $649 at Amazon (was $749)
Panasonic
LUMIX S5 Body with S 85mm Lens - $1,699 at Amazon (was $2899)
LUMIX GH6 Body - $1,697 at Amazon (was $2,199)
LUMIX GH6 with 12-60mm lens - $2,297 at Amazon (was $2,799)
LUMIX S5 with 50mm lens - $1,297 at Amazon (was $2,249)
LUMIX G85 Body - $597 at Amazon (was $899)
LUMIX G7 Body with 14-42mm lens - $547 at Amazon (was $699)
LUMIX G100 Body with 12-32mm Lens - $497 at Amazon (was $749)
Canon
Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit - $849 at Amazon ($999)
Canon SELPHY CP1500 Compact Photo Printer - $97 at Amazon (was $139)
Canon SELPHY QX10 - $89 at Amazon (was $149)
Canon Ivy CLIQ+2 Instant Camera Printer - $127 at Amazon (was $149)
GoPro
GoPro HERO11 Black - $349 at Amazon (was $399)
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini - $279 at Amazon (was $299)
GoPro Hero MAX - $399 at Amazon (was $499)
GoPro Hero 11 Bundle - $399 at Amazon (was $449)
GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition - $549 at Amazon (was $699)
Insta360
Insta360 Link - $254 at Amazon (was $299)
Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition - $441 at Amazon (was $580)
Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition - $759 at Amazon (was $799)
Insta360 ONE X2 - $364 at Amazon (was $429)
Insta360 Pro 2 - $4,725 at Amazon (was $5,251)
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals over the following days, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe.