Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: save on PS5, Switch and Xbox accessories before Black Friday
Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to save on PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X games and accessories
If you’re searching for the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals, you’ve come to the right place. You can save on the latest games for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S, and also pick up some of the best accessories for less until midnight July 12 – so don’t miss out.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of all the Prime Day deals below, but newcomers can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. You’ll get a host of benefits, too, like free delivery and fast delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
You’ll find some of the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games on sale below, so snap them up before they return to full price after July 12.
Prime Day quick links
Best Prime Day gaming deals 🎮
Looking to save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories? Check out all the best Prime Day gaming deals below, including peripherals for PC gaming, all the streaming gear you’ll ever need, and deals on the best PS5 SSDs.
Storage deals
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD for PS5 - $99 with Prime (was $159)
WD Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $143 with Prime (was $299)
WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 - $89 with Prime (was $179)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB for Xbox Series X|S - $139 with Prime (was $219)
SanDisk 256GB microSDXC-Card Licensed for Nintendo Switch - $22 with Prime (was $52)
Consoles, VR, racing wheel deals
Xbox Series S (renewed) - $199 with Prime (was $269)
Meta Quest 2 + $50 Amazon Gift Card - $299 with Prime (was $349)
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld + Official Carrying Case - $313 with Prime (was $379)
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel (Xbox Series X|S) - $199 with Prime (was $299)
Gaming headset deals
Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset - $148 with Prime (was $229)
Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset Gen 4 - $249 with Prime (was $299)
Astro A10 Gaming Headset - $49 with Prime (was $59)
Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - $199 with Prime (was $249)
SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Multi-Platform Headset - $149 with Prime (was $179)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset - $42 with Prime (was $59)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (PS5/PC) - $198 with Prime (was $249)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (Xbox/PC) - $199 with Prime (was $249)
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset - $59 with Prime (was $99)
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset - $66 with Prime (was $99)
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $149 with Prime (was $199)
Drop + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset - $129 with Prime (was $180)
Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X Gaming Headset - $99 with Prime (was $130)
Logitech G Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Bundle - $64 with Prime (was $129)
Speaker deals
SteelSeries Arena 3 Full-Ranger 2.0 Desktop gaming Speakers - $89 with Prime (was $129)
Streaming gear deals
Elgato Facecam - $119 with Prime (was $149)
Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card - $139 with Prime (was $199)
Elgato Key Light - $139 with Prime (was $199)
Elgato Wave Mic Arm - $69 with Prime (was $99)
Elgato Wave DX - $69 with Prime (was $99)
Elgato Wave:3 - $109 with Prime (was $149)
HyperX QuadCast - $89 with Prime (was $139)
Gaming keyboard deals
SteelSeries Apex Pro - $133 with Prime (was $199)
Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $179 with Prime (was $249)
Asus ROG Claymore 2 Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard - $189 with Prime (was $269)
Vidoe game deals
Elden Ring (Xbox Series X|S) - $39 with Prime (was $59)
Elden Ring (PS5) - $39 with Prime (was $59)
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion (PS5) - $34 with Prime (was $49)
Octopath Traveler 2 (PS5) - $39 with Prime (was $59)
Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch) - $39 with Prime (was $59)
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals over the following days, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe.
