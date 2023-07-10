(Credit: The Shortcut)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, but you can already save on the best Apple products with these early Prime Day Apple deals. What’s more, it’s a great chance to finally get that accessory or Apple device you’ve been eyeing without having to wait until Black Friday on November 24.

Remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day on July 11 to July 12, but luckily you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. You’ll get a host of benefits aside from the exclusive discounts, too, like free delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.

Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10. When it comes to discounts on Apple products, every little helps!

Whenever there’s a discount on Apple products it’s worth celebrating. The brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year, but Amazon has slashed the price of several Apple products including a huge saving on the Apple AirPods Max, the iPad Air (5th Generation), and the Apple Watch Series 8.

