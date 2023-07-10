Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: don't wait for Black Friday to save
You can save on several of the hottest Apple products during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, but you can already save on the best Apple products with these early Prime Day Apple deals. What’s more, it’s a great chance to finally get that accessory or Apple device you’ve been eyeing without having to wait until Black Friday on November 24.
Remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day on July 11 to July 12, but luckily you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. You’ll get a host of benefits aside from the exclusive discounts, too, like free delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10. When it comes to discounts on Apple products, every little helps!
Prime Day quick links
Best Prime Day Apple deals 🍏
Whenever there’s a discount on Apple products it’s worth celebrating. The brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year, but Amazon has slashed the price of several Apple products including a huge saving on the Apple AirPods Max, the iPad Air (5th Generation), and the Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) - $429 at Amazon (was $499)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) - $329 at Amazon (was $399)
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) - $299 at Amazon (was $329)
Apple Watch SE (GPS) - $219 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch - $1,049 at Amazon (was $1,099)
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) - $449 at Amazon (was $599)
Apple iPad (9th Generation) - $269 at Amazon (was $329)
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $399 at Amazon (was $499)
Apple AirPods Max - $449 at Amazon (was $549)
Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - $79 at Amazon (was $99)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $149 at Amazon (was $169)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $99 at Amazon (was $129)
Apple EarPods - $16 at Amazon (was $29)
Apple MagSafe Charger - $31 at Amazon (was $39)
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter - $16 at Amazon (was $19)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack - $89 at Amazon (was $99)
