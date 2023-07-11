Amazon Prime Day headphone deals: get the perfect pair of cans before Black Friday
Grab the perfect pair of headphones or wireless earbuds with these Prime Day deals
It’s that time of year once again: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, and we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals to save you the hassle.
As you might expect, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the Prime Day deals below, but newcomers can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. You’ll get a host of benefits if you do become a member, like free delivery and fast delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
You might be eyeing up a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds for when you’re in the gym, or fancy a noise-cancelling pair to drown out the world around you on your commute. The headphones and earbuds below have had their prices slashed, so take advantage of these deals before they end on midnight July 12 or before they sell out.
Prime Day quick links
Best Prime Day headphone deals 🎧
Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a new pair of headphones or some noise-cancelling earbuds. There are some great discounts from the biggest brands, including Apple, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Check out the best Prime Day headphone deals below.
Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Max - $449 at Amazon (was $549)
Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - $79 at Amazon (was $99)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199 at Amazon (was $249)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $139 with Prime (was $169)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $89 with Prime (was $129)
Apple EarPods - $16 at Amazon (was $29)
Beats wireless earbuds and headphone deals
Best Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - $114 with Prime (was $199)
Beats Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $89 with Prime (was $149)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - $159 with Prime (was $349)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - $149 with Prime (was $249)
Beats Studio Buds + Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $149 with Prime (was $169)
Sony wireless earbuds and headphone deals
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $198 with Prime (was $279)
Sony LinkBuds Wireless Earbuds - $128 with Prime (was $179)
Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds - $128 with Prime (was $199)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones - $248 with Prime (was $349)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $328 with Prime (was $399)
Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones - $118 with Prime (was $249)
Sennheiser earbuds and headphone deals
Sennheiser HD 560 S Audiophile Headphones - $149 with Prime (was $229)
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds - $179 with Prime (was $279)
Sennheiser HD350BT Black Wireless Headphone - $69 with Prime (was $119)
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition - $79 with Prime (was $179)
Sennheiser HD 660S2 Wired Audiophile Stereo Headphones - $339 with Prime (was $599)
Bose earbuds and headphone deals
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones - $199 with Prime (was $329)
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 - $249 with Prime (was $299)
JBL wireless earbuds and headphone deals
JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - $39 with Prime (was $99)
JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones - $44 with Prime (was $79)
Raycon deals
Raycon The Everday Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds - $55 with Prime (was $79)
SHOKZ deals
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Bone Conduction Sport headphones - $124 with Prime (was $179)
SHOKZ OpenRun (AfterShokz Aeropex) Open-Ear Bone Conduction headphones - $89 with Prime (was $129)
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals over the following days, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe.
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.