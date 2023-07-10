Prime Day Amazon device deals: enjoy huge savings before Black Friday begins
Enjoy massive discounts on Amazon devices ahead of Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins tomorrow, July 11, though savvy shoppers can already save on the best Amazon devices with these early Prime Day Amazon device deals. If you’ve had your eye on picking up a new Amazon Echo or an Amazon Kindle, now’s the perfect time to buy. It beats waiting for Black Friday to roll around, too.
It’s worth noting that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these exclusive deals, but you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. It’s worth trying, too, as you’ll get loads of benefits if you sign up, like free delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.
Once you’ve signed up for Prime, you can enjoy some huge discounts on Amazon devices, with up to 65% off Ring Doorbells, Echo Devices, Smart Home devices, and Fire TVs.
Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10.
Best Prime Day Amazon device deals
Prime Day is always the best time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. That’s proven true once again, as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, or Echo Buds, with discounts of up to 65% off.
Echo Dot with clock (5th Gen) - $29 with Prime (was $59)
Echo Dot (5th Gen) - $22 with Prime (was $49)
Echo Pop - $17 with Prime (was $39)
Echo (4th Gen) - $54 with Prime (was $99)
Echo Studio - $199 with Prime (was $154)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle - $162 with Prime (was $257)
Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle - $204 with Prime (was $339)
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle - $349 with Prime (was $499)
Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle - $137 with Prime (was $202)
Kindle Paperwhite Kids - $104 with Prime (was $169)
Ring Video Doorbell - $29 with Prime (was $54)
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) - $29 with Prime (was $59)
Ring Video Doorbell - $64 with Prime (was $189)
Ring Floodlight Cam - $119 with Prime (was $199)
Ring Alarm 14-Piece kit - $197 with Prime (was $329)
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) - $44 with Prime (was $89)
Echo Show 15 - $181 with Prime (was $279)
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) - $162 with Prime (was $249)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD - $289 with Prime (was $449)
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4K UHD - $339 with Prime (was $519)
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K UHD - $229 with Prime (was $369)
Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD - $349 with Prime (was $599)
Hisense 50-inch ULED 4K UHD - $299 with Prime (was $529)
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation - $84 with Prime (was $139)
Echo Buds (2023 release) - $34 with Prime (was $49)
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router 3 pack - $149 with Prime (was $449)
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router - $69 with Prime (was $159)
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) - $169 with Prime (was $269)
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller + 1-month Luna+ - $39 with Prime (was $69)
Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $24 with Prime (was $54)
Fire TV Cube - $109 with Prime (was $139)
We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day deals over the following days, so keep checking back to see how you can save, and don’t forget to subscribe.
