(Credit: The Shortcut)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins tomorrow, July 11, though savvy shoppers can already save on the best Amazon devices with these early Prime Day Amazon device deals. If you’ve had your eye on picking up a new Amazon Echo or an Amazon Kindle, now’s the perfect time to buy. It beats waiting for Black Friday to roll around, too.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these exclusive deals, but you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. It’s worth trying, too, as you’ll get loads of benefits if you sign up, like free delivery, exclusive discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and a free Kindle book every month.

Once you’ve signed up for Prime, you can enjoy some huge discounts on Amazon devices, with up to 65% off Ring Doorbells, Echo Devices, Smart Home devices, and Fire TVs.

Don’t forget you can get $5 free when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, but you’ll have to act fast: the offer ends today at 11:59 pm PT, July 10.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Prime Day is always the best time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. That’s proven true once again, as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, or Echo Buds, with discounts of up to 65% off.

Amazon device deals

