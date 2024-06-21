(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 3.5 out of 5

Pros:

✅ Way more comfortable than using the Joy-Con

✅ Functions in Docked mode

✅ No stick drift

✅ Great trigger buttons

✅ Remappable back buttons

✅ Rumble support

Cons:

❌ Awkward button placement

❌ Can’t wake the console using the Home button

❌ No HDMI-CEC support

❌ Sidekick buttons are pointless

The Shortcut Review

The Nintendo Switch might be showing its age after seven years on sale, but it’s easy to breathe new life into your gaming experience by picking up an accessory like the CRKD Nitro Deck+.

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ solves the biggest issue many have with Nintendo’s hybrid console: the questionable ergonomics when playing the best Switch games in Handheld mode. The flat-backed design of the Joy-Con controllers can lead to discomfort rather quickly, particularly if you have larger hands, but the CRKD Nitro Deck+ addresses that problem.

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ solves the biggest issue many have with Nintendo’s hybrid console: the uncomfortable ergonomics.

However, it isn’t as easy to recommend as it should be. Despite being significantly more comfortable in the hand and boasting several benefits over Nintendo’s original design, the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is held back by its button layout. I consistently found that the face buttons and the D-Pad are positioned a touch too low to be able to reach comfortably without contorting my thumb or adjusting my grip as a whole.

Buy it now from CRKD

CRKD Nitro Deck+ specs 🛠️

Price: $69.99/$79.99 with HDMI adapter

Connection: Wired/Bluetooth

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED

Weight: 275 grams (without Switch attached)

Colors: Clear White or Clear Black

It’s something that I couldn’t get used to throughout my time with the console, and returning to the Joy-Con only confirmed my feelings that the design of the CRKD Nitro Deck+ isn’t quite right. Yes, you can technically use the four remappable back buttons to forgo needing to use the face buttons at all – which I found myself doing – but it still feels counterintuitive and won’t be something everyone will be willing to do.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It’s a real shame that CRKD Nitro Deck+ is let down by such an oversight, particularly as there’s much to appreciate about the accessory’s feature set. The controller can operate as a fully functional Dock, allowing you to leave Nintendo’s chunky add-on at home in favor of an all-in-one design. That’s a huge plus in itself.

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ is an appealing product, but it’s held back by the awkward button placement.

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ also features Hall effect analog sticks to combat drift and they offer more precision – a big step up from the fragile analog sticks found on the Joy-Con controllers. The triggers are really satisfying to use, too, plus you can connect to an app to customize the controller further.

Overall, the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is an appealing product, but it’s held back by the awkward button placement that makes it trickier to use than it should be. Sadly, it means it doesn’t make it onto our best Nintendo Switch accessories or best Nintendo Switch controller lists, even though it gets a lot of things right. Read my full CRKD Nitro Deck+ review below.

A review unit was provided by CRKD.

What I loved about the CRKD Nitro Deck+ ❤️

The CRKD Nitro Deck+ also works as a Dock. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤗 Way more comfortable than using the Joy-Con. If you’re someone who loves playing Nintendo Switch in handheld mode but is tired of hand cramps or the generally flimsy feeling of the Joy-Con, the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is a big step in terms of ergonomics and comfort. Long gaming sessions are far more enjoyable.

👏 Functions in Docked mode. A great feature of the Nitro Deck+ is that it can operate as a Dock, meaning you don’t need to lug Nintendo’s chunky plastic accessory around with you if you want to play on the TV. You will need a USB-C to HDMI adapter, however, which can be purchased as part of a bundle or picked up separately. Bear in mind there are no USB ports, so you’ll need to find another power source if you use something like the mClassic from Marseille .

👍 No stick drift. Hall effect sensors have become the standard for most third-party manufacturers as they offer more durability and precision than the older potentiometer sensors. You’re a lot less likely to encounter stick drift when using the Nitro Deck+, and the analog sticks feel great to use in general as they offer more precision.

🔫 Great trigger buttons. The CRKD Nitro Deck+ triggers have just the right amount of travel, which makes them enjoyable to use in a variety of games. They’re also a good size and not overly sensitive, so you can rest your index fingers on them comfortably.

The kickstand is solid and can be repositioned to offer many angles. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👉 Remappable back buttons. You’ll find four remappable buttons on the back of the Nitro Deck+. You can use these to replace the face buttons (which I found I was somewhat forced to do due to their placement), and they’re easy to press using your middle and third fingers.

💨 Easy eject system. The Nitro Deck+ features a clever eject system that lets you free the Switch console from the device with ease. Simply push the plastic switch up that’s located on the back, and you easily grab the system without covering the screen in fingerprints.

One cool and probably overlooked feature of the Nitro Deck+ is that it can be used as a controller on its own for Switch or PC.

🫨 Rumble support. It’s not always a given that rumble support is included in Joy-Con replacements, but the CRKD Nitro Deck+ provides satisfying feedback when you’re playing games. You can also select between three levels of strength, though I found the default of setting ‘Low’ to be the best.

📱 Customizable via the app. The CRKD Nitro Deck+ has Bluetooth support which means you can connect to it via the CRKD app. The app lets you update the controller’s firmware, reassign buttons, adjust the vibration strength, and enable a “no deadzone” mode for the analog sticks. You can also change the sensitivity of the triggers.

🎮 It can be used as an extra controller. One cool and likely overlooked feature of the Nitro Deck+ is that it can be used as a controller on its own for Switch or PC. If you’re in a bind and need an additional pad when playing Smash Bros. or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it’s a nice option to have.

🦵 Decent built-in kickstand. If you want to use your Switch in Tabletop mode, the CRKD Nitro Deck+ has a reliable and solid kickstand built in. It’s much better than what you’ll find on the Nintendo Switch, but not as good as the Nintendo Switch OLED’s impressive stand.

What I disliked about the CRKD Nitro Deck+ 💔

A game like Metroid Prime Remastered works well on the Nitro Deck+, though it also exposes the weaknesses of the button placement. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😖 Awkward button placement. My biggest gripe with the CRKD Nitro Deck+ is how the D-Pad and face buttons sit directly below the analog sticks. Reaching down with my thumb to press them never felt natural and was even slightly painful at times. I can only imagine how much harder the buttons would be to reach for those with smaller hands. Playing games like Metroid Prime Remastered, which requires you to use the D-Pad and face buttons frequently, only highlighted the issue, though your experience may differ from mine.

😴 Can’t wake the console using the Home button. You can’t power the Nintendo Switch on when using the CRKD Nitro Deck+ using its Home button. Instead, you’ll have to press the power button on top of the console and wait for the Nitro Deck+ to be recognized.

📺 No HDMI-CEC support. Even though it’s fantastic that the CRKD Nitro Deck+ can be used as a Dock, it doesn’t include HDMI-CEC support. If you’re used to your Switch changing inputs automatically when you turn it on, it’s an easy feature to miss.

🤷‍♂️ ‘Sidekick’ buttons are pointless. The CRKD Nitro Deck+ features two additional ‘Sidekick’ buttons on either side of the analog sticks, but I never found myself reaching for them – mostly because of their odd position.

Should you buy the CRKD Nitro Deck+? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You love playing your Switch in handheld mode.

✅ You’ve always found it tricky to play first-person shooters with the Joy-Con.

✅ You travel a lot and would like to leave the Nintendo Switch Dock behind.

No, if…

❌ You don’t play many first-person shooters.

❌ You tend to play games primarily in Docked mode.

❌ You’ve got small hands.

Buy it now from CRKD

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.