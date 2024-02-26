The Samsung Galaxy Ring in platinum silver (Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is here at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, and we finally got to see the forthcoming smart ring in person. It feels more real than it did when it was simply teased at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch event last month. It’s real, it’s shiny and it’s… behind glass today.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in ceramic black (Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung showed off its Oura Ring competitor in three finishes: gold, platinum silver and ceramic black. And we now have official confirmation that it’ll come in different sizes, which will dictate the size of the battery. While the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is still unknown, our experience with the Oura Ring tells us that, if this smart ring is to be competitive, it’ll need to last about seven days between charges.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in gold (Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung also gave us an insight into how it’ll track various health metrics, and the company is giving its ecosystem calculations a new name: My Vitality Score. This will offer “personalized health insights based on multiple factors including Sleep, Activity, Heart Rate and Heart Rate Variability,” according to Samsung. Its “Booster Card” will help track predefined goals and deliver actionable insights.

It really feels like your Samsung Galaxy Watch will play a big part in tracking health metrics during the day, but the minimalistic Samsung Galaxy Ring will be the best way to track your health and sleep at night.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra release date

The Galaxy Ring release date will be in 2024, with “public availability later this year,” according to Samsung. That means by the time the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 sequels arrive (presumably called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6), we’ll likely have a release date, specs and price from the company. Right now, the Oura Ring is priced at $299, and there’s a subscription on top of that for its software.

While our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review did well, we found equal interest in our Samsung Galaxy Ring information hub. This is a new product category that no major electronics company has tackled, with the start-up Oura Ring being the only big name out there. Oura reminds me of Fitbit before Samsung, Google and Apple all entered the wearables market. We’re going to see a lot more advancements in this space and a lot more throw their hat into the literal ring. Stay tuned.