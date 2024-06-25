If you aren’t familiar with Nomad at this point, it’s time to get with the program. They’re one of the best accessory makers for all of your Apple devices, from their amazing leather iPhone cases to their various MagSafe wireless charging stations. They’re also known for their Apple Watch bands, and the company has just released a new limited edition in collaboration with fellow friendly tech site The Verge (no we’re not afraid to test and review products from other publications and creators).

It’s a new take on Nomad’s classic Sport band, which has seen many limited editions over the past couple of years. We’ve gotten orange bands, yellow bands, red bands, and even bands that glow in the dark as part of the program, and now there’s a new one to add to the collection: Blurple.

As the name suggests, the new Sport band offers a color that’s somewhere between blue and purple. It’s virtually the same color as The Verge’s primary logo, and it even has the outlet’s name etched on the aluminum fastener. We won’t lie, it’s a pretty bold look, and it might not jive with your style if you like your watch to blend in more than stand out. That being said, it’s a very unique finish, and it’s cool to see Nomad collaborating with other brands on new products.

Of course, the Blurple Sport band is sticking with the same Sport band formula Nomad’s been following since it launched the product. It’s made of an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that’s 100 percent waterproof. Its design offers excellent ventilation so your wrist doesn’t get drenched in sweat while working out, and the custom aluminum closure pin helps to keep it secure to your wrist while moving around.

I’ve been using Nomad’s Sport bands for quite some time, and I must admit: while they’re $10 more than the Sport bands Apple sells for the Apple Watch, they offer a much more breathable, secure design. Plus, they come in all sorts of colors, and there’s no telling what color Nomad will release next.

Like I said before, this is a limited edition, so if you want a Blurple Sport band, you’ll have to act on it fast. It’s available from Nomad’s website now for the 49mm/45mm Apple Watch sizes.