Invites to the Apple event went out exactly 24 hours before the first full Google Pixel 10 reviews went live. We’re ready for ‘Techtember’ (Cover Art: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung-Google-Apple pipeline

One month ago, Samsung shipped the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Today, we launched our full Pixel 10 Pro review. In two weeks, on September 9, we’ll be reporting on the big Apple event that’s likely to debut the new iPhone 17 series (including the rumored iPhone 17 Air), the Apple Watch 11, and, hopefully, an updated Apple Vision Pro. 🤞

The July-August-September tech calendar has The Shortcut team running on all cylinders nodes in the lead up to Apple’s 9/9/25 event. We’re flying to IFA 2025 in Berlin next week and just published our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on from Gamescom (also in Germany).

🍎 Apple’s big iPhone 17 event is scheduled for September 9

✅ The company confirmed the date via invitations sent out to the press

📱 iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro may debut during the event

⌚️ Two new Apple Watches and a pair of AirPods Pro are also rumored to debut

📅 The event was rumored for mid-September numerous times

Apple is likely announcing the iPhone 17 in two weeks. The company sent out invitations to members of the press to attend its next launch event, which is scheduled for September 9, just like the rumors predicted. The official invite hints that whatever it announces will be “Awe dropping,” and based on the leaks, it’s going to be a hardware-packed show.

The Apple Event kicks off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on the 9th, and we’ll cover it to the 9s.

Go deeper: Apple Event expectations

💰 The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console bundle is priced at $599.99, matching the Black variant

👍 Gold PS5 slim and PS5 Pro console covers are priced at $64.99, with DualSense controllers in Gold and Black available for $84.99

🤔 The Black Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition console covers won’t be sold separately, and the Black bundle and controller are exclusive to PlayStation Direct

📆 Pre-orders for the Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition and accessories start on September 4, 2025, at 10 am local time, with delivery on October 2, 2025

Sony has finally shared the Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition price and pre-order date. The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console bundle will cost $599.99, the same price as the Black variant. That’s $50 more than the new standard price of the PlayStation 5, which rose to $549.99 on August 21, 2025.

The Gold PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro console covers will cost $64.99, and the Gold and Black Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition DualSense controllers will cost $84.99.

Interestingly, Sony doesn't seem to be selling the Black Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition console covers. You'll also only be able to buy the Black Ghost of Yotei PS5 Limited Edition bundle and DualSense controller directly from Sony's PlayStation Direct store. The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition and accessories will be available at select retailers.

Go deeper: Limited-Edition PS5 details

🏆 Review Score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

📱 The displays are brighter and better than ever

📸 Triple camera system continues to impress

🔭 100x AI zoom makes for some incredible shots

🎥 Video quality is some of the best on any smartphone

🤖 Gemini AI upgrades like Magic Cue and Camera Coach are handy

🔋 Longer battery life that lasts nearly two days on XL

🧲 Qi2 magnetic charging finally arrives

🎨 New colors spruce up familiar designs

❌ Cons

💾 128GB base storage on the Pixel 10 Pro isn’t enough for pro users

⚡️ Only the 10 Pro XL gets faster charging

💰 Pixel 10 Pro XL base price went up

📐 No design improvements compared to last year

Google has two of the best Android phones I’ve used all year. I’ve been a fan of Pixel phones since the first one came out in 2016, and now, with its 10th generation, the Pixel has hit a new peak. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are easily two of the most well-rounded phones of 2025, with great cameras, battery life, and genuinely useful AI that average users can appreciate.

We’ve tried the best that this year has to offer, from the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the OnePlus 13 and beyond. And by comparison, once again, Google has nailed virtually everything you could ask for from a smartphone.

Are the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL perfect? No, but boy do they come close. Between the speedy performance, reliable software updates, excellent cameras (this time with 100x AI zoom), and the same gorgeous design, there’s very little to dislike about these phones.

Go deeper: our full Pixel 10 Pro review

(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

📆 The alleged release date and price for Samsung's upcoming Android XR headset may have leaked

💰 A report in South Korea suggests Samsung is aiming to ship in October, and for a lower price than Apple's Vision Pro

🤝 Previous reports have concurred with the new leak and suggest the headset may release in very limited numbers

🧐 Since the headset was first announced in 2023 as Project Moohan, news on it has been very scant relating to concrete specs and a potential release date

We might have just gotten a potential release date and price for Samsung's upcoming Android XR headset known as Project Moohan.

According to a report from Newsworks in South Korea, Samsung is targeting a price between 2.5 and 4 million South Korean won. In USD, that works out to between $1,800 and $3,000. For reference, the Apple Vision Pro is 5 million won or $3,499.99.

The report also says that Samsung intends to open pre-orders on September 29, with shipping to South Korea beginning in October. A global launch would then follow.

Go deeper: Samsung's Vision Pro rival

👋 Spotify is introducing Messages, allowing users aged 16 and older in select markets to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app

💬 The feature lets users react with text and emojis, boosting engagement and content discovery for artists and creators

👉 Messages can be accessed via the profile photo in the top left corner, with options to accept or reject message requests and report inappropriate content

🔒 Spotify ensures user data is protected with industry-standard encryption during storage and transmission

Spotify is rolling out Messages to free and premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.

You'll be able to share songs, podcasts, or audiobooks with friends and family directly from the Spotify app, meaning you no longer need to turn to WhatsApp, Telegram, or however else you like to communicate.

Spotify has also said that Messages opens up new opportunities for artists, authors, and creators, as more users will be able to spread the word about content they're enjoying, helping drive discovery.

Go deeper: 'DM me on Spotify' is a thing

🕹️ ModRetro's M64, an N64 remake, to solve compatibility issues with modern TVs

👉 Original N64 consoles struggle with poor image quality and lag on modern TVs

💰 M64 promises superior performance at a lower price than competitor Analogue 3D

👀 ModRetro's prior success with the Chromatic raises expectations for the M64

ModRetro founder Palmer Luckey has shared new details about the company's upcoming N64 remake, the M64, and it’s going to be cheaper than delayed rival Analogue 3D.

Luckey believes that the M64 will solve all of these problems and be "the best way to play [N64 games] at any price, yet happens to be more affordable than inferior options!"

Go deeper: New M64 details for new TVs

🤖 Google has admitted it has been testing an AI-enhancing feature on YouTube videos

🤨 Creators had previously suspected this, while viewers noticed some poor results in YouTube Shorts

🧐 YouTube's head of editorial has said it relies on "traditional machine learning" for blur and noise reduction, plus increases in sharpness

🤷‍♂️ It is unknown whether this will be a permanent addition to the service, or is just a test

Google has finally admitted that it has been testing an AI-enhancing feature on YouTube videos – something that plenty of creators have suspected in recent months.

According to a post on X from Rene Ritchie, YouTube's head of editorial, the feature uses "traditional machine learning" to reduce blur and noise while sharpening the displayed image.

The feature was rolled out to YouTube Shorts earlier this year, and according to ArsTechnica, users reported issues with artifacts and a distracting smoothing effect that evidenced the use of AI.

Go deeper: What AI means for YouTubers

(Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🤷‍♂️ Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits remain scarce, even months after the console's launch, making it hard for developers to create dedicated versions

😔 Nintendo is reportedly encouraging developers to release games on Switch 1 and rely on backwards compatibility instead

😤 Developers at Gamescom 2025 shared frustrations about the lack of dev kits, with some big studios struggling to secure them

🤨 Nintendo's strategy of limiting dev kit access appears to be part of a staggered launch plan, but its approach has raised concerns among developers

The Nintendo Switch 2 restock crisis may be officially over, with a healthy supply available at almost every retailer, but spare a thought for developers. Even though Nintendo's new console is approaching its third month on sale, securing a Switch 2 dev kit remains extremely difficult.

Speaking on the Digital Foundry podcast, DF’s John Linneman said that he had spoken to various developers at Gamescom 2025. He was told that Nintendo is encouraging devs to ship their games on Switch 1 and "rely on backwards compatibility" instead of creating a dedicated Switch 2 version.

He said that “Nintendo seems to be almost discouraging Switch 2 development to some degree" by not supplying teams with development kits.

Find out more about Kirby Air Riders

🎵 Apple Music now offers a migration tool to transfer playlists, liked songs, albums, and libraries from Spotify and other services

🔁 The tool is available in several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, with no risk of losing your original Spotify library

⚙️ To use it, open Apple Music on your device, go to Settings, and select 'Transfer Music from Other Music Services'.

🤷‍♂️ While not all tracks may transfer perfectly, alternatives are suggested for unavailable songs

If you've been tempted to switch to Apple Music but couldn't face leaving your Spotify library behind, you've now got no excuse. Apple has released a migration tool that transfers users' saved playlists, liked songs and albums, and music libraries from Spotify and other streaming services to Apple Music.

Like with most transfer tools, there's a chance not everything will be moved across. However, you won't lose your libraries on Spotify or other apps if you use the tool, so there's zero risk involved.

How to: Spotify to 🍎 Music

📱 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could get reverse wireless charging

⚡️ This will allow you to place a pair of AirPods on the back of your phone to charge them up

👀 We’ve heard this rumor before, but it’s only resurfacing now

📅 iPhone 17 Pro is likely to debut at the confirmed September 9 Apple event

Apple is rumored to add reverse wireless charging to the iPhone 17 Pro. A new leak from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo claims that Apple’s next high-end smartphone will be able to charge a pair of AirPods or - potentially - an Apple Watch without the need for wires. It’s a feature Android users have had for years at this point, and it sounds like it could finally come to Apple’s devices.

Notably, only the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to have the feature. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air will support Qi2 wireless charging, but won’t support the ability to flip it in reverse to charge something else.

Go deeper: latest iPhone 17 rumors

