(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

📆 The alleged release date and price for Samsung's upcoming Android XR headset may have leaked

💰 A report in South Korea suggests Samsung is aiming to ship in October, and for a lower price than Apple's Vision Pro

🤝 Previous reports have concurred with the new leak and suggest the headset may release in very limited numbers

🧐 Since the headset was first announced in 2023 as Project Moohan, news on it has been very scant relating to concrete specs and a potential release date

We might have just gotten a potential release date and price for Samsung's upcoming Android XR headset known as Project Moohan.

According to a report from Newsworks in South Korea, Samsung is targeting a price between 2.5 and 4 million South Korean won. In USD, that works out to between $1,800 and $3,000. For reference, the Apple Vision Pro is 5 million won or $3,499.99.

The report also says that Samsung intends to open pre-orders on September 29, with shipping to South Korea beginning in October. A global launch would then follow.

The South Korea-first rollout may suggest that Samsung's intention for the headset this year is limited in scope, arguably due to the cost and supply constraints on the 4K micro-OLED displays that are alleged to be inside it.

A report from fellow South Korean news outlet, The Elec, stated previously that Samsung was using 1.35-inch 3552x3840 Sony Micro OLED displays inside its headset, which are a higher resolution than those in the Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung's headset was first announced back in 2023, with chipset responsibilities handled by Qualcomm and software by Google. The processor was later revealed to be the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a high-end variant of the chip found on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headset models.

Samsung’s Project Moohan was present at MWC. (Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

It was only at the end of 2024 that Samsung showed the design of the headset off, with Google then naming its OS as Android XR. At the same time, Samsung announced it would ship its headset in 2025, but provided no more details.

During the same presentation, Samsung also said it was working on controllers for the unit, but didn't say if they would be included in the box or as a separate accessory.

A previous report from Business Post (via Upload VR) concurred that Samsung was intending to launch the headset in Q3 2025 (which we're in right now), and that it was going to produce just 100,000 of them a year.

It had been expected that more information about the headset would be shared at Google's I/O conference in May, although the event was more focused on AI. For wearable tech, it was more about smart glasses than headsets.

Up next: Apple Vision Pro two-month review: an out of this world experience

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.