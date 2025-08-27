💰 The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console bundle is priced at $599.99, matching the Black variant

Sony has finally shared the Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition price and pre-order date in an update on the PlayStation Blog.

The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console bundle will cost $599.99, the same price as the Black variant. That’s $50 more than the new standard price of the PlayStation 5, which rose to $549.99 on August 21, 2025.

The Gold PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro console covers will cost $64.99, and the Gold and Black Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition DualSense controllers will cost $84.99.

Interestingly, Sony doesn't seem to be selling the Black Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition console covers. You'll also only be able to buy the Black Ghost of Yotei PS5 Limited Edition bundle and DualSense controller directly from Sony's PlayStation Direct store.

The Gold Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition and accessories will be available at select retailers.

You can pre-order the Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 console and various accessories from September 4, 10am local time. You can expect the items to arrive on the same day as the game releases, October 2, 2025.

As you might expect, quantities will be limited. If you’re interested, make sure you get your pre-order in on September 4 so you don’t miss out.

