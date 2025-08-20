📆 Sony has announced a PS5 price increase in the US, starting August 21

Sony has announced a PS5 price increase will take place in the US. The new prices will come into effect tomorrow, August 21.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony said: "Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21."

The price increase amounts to $50 across every PS5 model.

We've rounded up all the PS5 price increases. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The move follows Microsoft and Nintendo, which both recently raised the prices of its consoles and accessories in the US. Sony has raised the price of PS5 consoles in other countries, but the US has remained unaffected until now.

The new recommended retail prices for the PlayStation 5 in the US are as follows:

Sony said the MSRP of PS5 accessories remains unchanged, and that it has no other price changes for additional markets.

This is the only video game generation in recent memory where instead of hardware and games getting cheaper the longer a generation goes on, things have only gotten more expensive. It’s why I recommend those on the fence about the Nintendo Switch 2 to buy one sooner rather than later.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.