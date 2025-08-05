(Credit: The Shortcut)

📈 Nintendo recently raised prices for the Switch and accessories, but the Switch 2 has maintained its $449 price point (or $499 with Mario Kart World)

💰 Unlike previous console generations, price drops and improved revisions are less likely, with the Switch 2's MSRP expected to remain stable

👏 The Switch 2 already boasts a strong lineup of games, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and upcoming titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

🤔 Future variants, such as the Switch 2 OLED and Switch 2 Lite, may offer better features or lower prices but both come with tradeoffs

Following in the footsteps of Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo recently raised the prices of the Nintendo Switch and its various accessories. The reason? Ever-changing market conditions, which, as luck would have it, never lead to price drops.

Thankfully, apart from a few accessories, the Nintendo Switch 2 has avoided a price increase, at least for now. The console has kept its $449 price point ($499 with Mario Kart World), but it feels like it's only a matter of time before things change. That's why I believe now is the right time to buy a Nintendo Switch 2.

The times they are-a changin’

Gaming is become a more expensive hobby in recent years. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Historically, only the most dedicated gamers bought a console as soon as it was released. However, most people choose to wait.

And that's because early adopters usually get a raw deal. Console launch games can often be subpar, with notable gaps between the latest releases. It can also take a few years before the game you've been waiting for releases or makes the most of the hardware.

More importantly though, you'll always get a console for less the longer you wait. Or at least that used to be the case. From the PS One to the Xbox One, cheaper and often improved console revisions brought millions more players on board at a more tempting price point.

But unfortunately, that's no longer the case. The PS5 and Xbox Series X have increased in price since 2020. And despite being over eight years old, the Nintendo Switch is also now more expensive than when it was released in 2017. It's difficult to rule out a price increase for Switch 2 in the future.

Hold the line

DK’s return to 3D is an absolute delight. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

We can also safely predict that Nintendo is unlikely to drop the Switch 2's price over time. The Switch's MSRP didn't drop aside for a couple of software bundles and, with over six million units already sold, the Switch 2's recommended retail price is also unlikely to budge.

It helps that there is already a fantastic lineup of Switch 2 games to play, even at this early stage. Mario Kart World is an excellent follow-up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Donkey Kong Bananza was just released to rave reviews. Nintendo has also released free and paid upgrades for some of the best Switch games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey.

The months ahead are filled with a strong selection of third-party titles, too, and Nintendo is releasing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag X Drive, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A this year. Simply put, there's plenty to play on Switch 2.

The time is now

The Switch 2 is a fantastic console. Period. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

If you've been hoping to get the Switch 2 for less, or are used to picking up a console many years into a generation, be aware that you might wind up spending more than the early adopters. That would have been unthinkable previously, but that's the reality of today's volatile economic markets.

Alternatively, you could always wait for the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2 OLED or the Nintendo Switch 2 Lite. The former will be more expensive but promises a better screen and battery life. The Switch 2 Lite will hopefully be cheaper, though features like TV mode will probably be removed.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.