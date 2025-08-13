👀 A new trailer has teased the addition of Halo to Helldivers 2

Halo is finally coming to PS5, although in quite an unexpected manner.

Helldivers 2, the formerly PS5-exclusive Arrowhead-developed title, has teased an unlikely crossover with the Halo series in its latest 'Bring The Boom' trailer for the Xbox version of the game that launches on August 26.

The end of the trailer features what looks like an ODST, or Orbital Drop Shock Trooper, arriving in a similar location to New Mombasa drenched in rain.

Halo 3: ODST, which launched exclusively on Xbox 360 back in 2009 – some 16 years ago – never came to PlayStation consoles. In fact, we’re still waiting for any Halo game to be playable on Sony’s systems, though that seems like it will soon change thanks to Microsoft’s new multiplatform approach.

It's not clear how far Helldivers 2 is taking this potential Halo crossover. It may just be the presence of the ODST, although it could extend into other iconic Halo items such as the Warthog vehicle or the game's assault rifle.

A change of tack for Sony

Arrowhead announced that Helldivers 2 would make its way to Xbox Series X|S consoles last month in a move left-field of Sony's usual tack. Sony hasn’t really released its exclusives on other console platforms, apart from the likes of Lego Horizon Adventures, which came to Nintendo Switch. However, it seems like the Japanese company could follow Microsoft’s lead in the months ahead.

Intriguingly, on the same date that Helldivers 2 makes the move over to Xbox, Microsoft is putting Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation 5 – another first for the series. Microsoft has had great success porting Xbox games to PS5, with the likes of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 becoming best-sellers.

