Microsoft has announced that Helldivers 2, a previous PS5 and PC exclusive, is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025.

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft announced the news that Helldivers 2 would be coming to Xbox Series consoles on the same day as Gears of War: Reloaded comes to PlayStation 5.

The game director for Helldivers 2, Mikael Erikkson, also commented during the post on what the release on Xbox means to Arrowhead, the game's developer:

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game," he said. "We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X|S will also support crossplay, so those on Xbox, PS5 and PC can all play together in spite of being on different platforms.

This is the first time Sony has released a PlayStation Studios published title on Xbox consoles. Sony doesn't typically release its exclusives on any other platforms aside from PC, though it did buck that trend with LEGO Horizon Adventures, which also came to Nintendo Switch. Even with its PC releases, the games often arrive much later, though Helldivers 2 was a rare exception, releasing on PC the same day and date as the console version. It turned out to be a big success for Sony.

MLB: The Show is one other title that came to Xbox after previously being a PlayStation exclusive. However, these games are developed by Sony's San Diego studio and published by MLB on Xbox, not PlayStation.

Microsoft has adopted a wholly different approach to Sony, and recently released a lot of previous Xbox exclusives on PS5. These include Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Forza Horizon 5, and Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, which notably sold faster on PS5 than on Xbox and PC when it released back in April 2025.

Microsoft recently announced Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 next, after releasing on Xbox and PC last year, along with Gears of War: Reloaded on August 26 – a first for the Gears of War series.

