Ninja Theory has announced that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro this summer as part of an enhanced edition.

The game, which was a sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, skipped Sony's platform after Ninja Theory was acquired by Microsoft. However, that's set to change as Microsoft continues to bring games previously exclusive to Xbox and PC to Sony's console.

Ninja Theory says it's been working hard to optimize Hellblade 2 for PS5 and PS5 Pro. The game will feature some additional new features, which will also come to the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game.

"We have such incredible fans of Ninja Theory on PlayStation going all the way back to the days of Heavenly Sword," said studio head Dom Matthews in a video on Ninja Theory's YouTube channel. "And we're so pleased that we can welcome PlayStation fans back to Senua's story."

Hellblade 2 is the latest Xbox first-party title to lose its exclusivity tag. Microsoft has brought Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 in the last few years.

Microsoft also recently announced that Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of Gears of War, is coming to PS5. It's the first time the Gears of War franchise has ever been released on PlayStation and suggests we'll soon see Halo and Starfield come to PS5 and PS5 Pro.

But what about the Nintendo Switch 2? Xbox's Phil Spencer has already praised Nintendo's next console and said that Microsoft will support the platform. The Verge also said that Microsoft is working on some Xbox ports for Nintendo’s Switch 2, and that we should hear more about them soon.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.