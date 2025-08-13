👀 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is now listed on Amazon, signaling potential pre-orders soon

🚨 Pre-orders are rumored to start on August 20, coinciding with Gamescom 2025

📆 The release date is tipped for October 16, 2025, with prices ranging from $499 to $899

🎮 The handheld offers a console-like experience, Xbox Game Bar integration, and cross-platform compatibility

Update 8/13/25: It looks like Amazon has pulled the page, suggesting it went live a little too early with its Asus ROG Xbox Ally listing.

Original story: We're still waiting for Microsoft to reveal the Asus ROG Xbox Ally's price and release date – although we're pretty sure we already know what they are. However, the handheld has now appeared on Amazon.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn't share the price or release date, but it's a sign that the console could be available for pre-order imminently. Leaks suggest the Xbox handheld will be available to pre-order on August 20, the same day as Gamescom begins in Cologne, Germany.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X release date is tipped to be October 16, 2025, which has been suggested by several sources.

Expect to pay between $499 to $599 for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and $799 to $899 for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. That's significantly more than the Nintendo Switch 2 at $449.99, but in line with the Asus ROG Ally X that was released last year.

While the Asus ROG Xbox Ally may just look like a re-skinned version of the Ally X with more ergonomic grips, Microsoft is promising to deliver a more console-like experience. You'll be able to boot straight into the Xbox dashboard, or at least a version of it, and Xbox Game Bar integration lets you launch games from any storefront, including Steam and Epic Games.

A true Xbox handheld?

Although the Asus ROG Xbox Ally can't play the Xbox console games you already own, some games support Xbox Play Anywhere, which grants you a free PC version of the game. You can also access your console library via Xbox Cloud Gaming and play all of your Windows 11 games. Saves, achievements, and content you buy carry across both versions.

Microsoft will hope that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X can help it establish a foothold in the handheld market, which has been revitalised in the last decade. It'll also want to ensure it has a viable alternative to Sony's rumored PSP 2, which could launch alongside the PS6 in 2028.

