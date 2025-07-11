🙌 Sony has announced a range of Ghost of Yotei-themed limited edition PS5 items to coincide with the game's release

👉 These include special black or gold console covers and controller bundles, as well as standalone options

📆 The covers and controllers are being released on October 2 on PlayStation Direct and selected participating retailers

🤔 Pricing and pre-order details are unknown at the moment, but will be shared by Sony in due course

Sony has announced an enticing range of Ghost of Yotei-themed limited edition PS5 items, including a console bundle, as well as themed controllers and console covers.

They’ve been designed to celebrate the launch of the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei, the long-awaited follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, which releases on October 2.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about these limited edition accessories, including their release date, availability and more.

Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition products

Sony has announced a range of Ghost of Yotei-themed items that come in two different color variants – white with a black finish or white with a gold finish.

The black version features inspiration from Sumi-e, a Japanese art form that uses black ink on paintings, according to Sony. In reference to the game, Sony says that by "expressing the landmarks of Ezo through bold black brush strokes, this design captures the essence of the land's beauty and mystery, while echoing Atsu's inner struggle and journey towards redemption."

By comparison, the Gold bundle has detailing running across the console and controllers, which is inspired by kintsugi. According to Sony, this is a process that is designed to "repair broken ceramics with lacquer and gold". The design mirrors the personal "journey of healing and resilience" of Ghost of Yotei's lead Atsu, while also "symbolizing beauty in imperfection".

Sony has announced dedicated bundles featuring the controllers and console covers in both colors, as well as standalone versions of each accessory. It means if you already own a standard PS5, Slim or Pro, you don’t need to purchase an entire new bundle just to get the Ghost of Yotei controller or covers.

Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition pre-order date

According to a recent PlayStation blog post, Sony has announced the Ghost of Yotei gold limited edition console and bundles are due for release on October 2.

This might not come as a surprise, as it's the same day that the Ghost of Yotei game releases.

Details on pre-order dates haven't been announced just yet, but Sony says they'll be sharing them in due course. We’ll update this article once we know more.

Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition predicted price

Sony hasn't announced a price for the Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition items just yet, but we can look to other PS5 special editions for a guide.

The only other special edition PS5 Slim consoles that exist is the 30th Anniversary model, which cost $499.99.

We're not expecting the Ghost of Yotei variants to cost a little less, although a small premium on top of the retail prices for both the Slim and Pro PS5 consoles would make sense.

For the standalone controllers that are releasing, the recent Death Stranding 2 controller release may provide some guidance. That, as with other PS5 controller colors variations, retailed for $84.99.

As for the console covers, Sony typically charges $64.99 for these, although with a more intricate and special design, we could see the Ghost of Yotei offerings priced slightly higher at $69.99 or even $74.99.

