👍 ModRetro's M64, an N64 remake, aims to solve compatibility issues with modern TVs

👉 Original N64 consoles struggle with poor image quality and lag on modern displays, even with HDMI mods

💰 The M64 promises superior performance at a lower price than competitors like the Analogue 3D

👀 ModRetro's previous success with the Chromatic raises expectations for the M64's quality

ModRetro founder Palmer Luckey has shared new details about the company's upcoming N64 remake, the M64.

In a post on X, Luckey said he often gets asked, "Why not just use an original N64" to create the M64.

Luckey said even if you set aside the expense of original N64 hardware in good condition, the problem with Nintendo's 64-bit console is that it isn't compatible with most modern TVs.

"If your TV does have composite input, you typically have to deal with bad comb filters, lag from upscaling, and generally poor image quality," Palmer explained.

But what about modded N64s? It's not uncommon to see retro consoles fitted with modern display ports like HDMI.

Again, Palmer says this isn't an ideal solution for solving the issue N64 consoles have with today's TVs.

"Some people solve this [TV compatibility] by modifying their N64 with HDMI output kits that cost hundreds of dollars, but even those add a frame of latency unless you run modes that cause severe screen tearing in most games."

Luckey believes that the M64 will solve all of these problems and be "the best way to play [N64 games] at any price, yet happens to be more affordable than inferior options!"

Luckey seems to be taking aim at the Analogue 3D, another N64 remake that was supposed to ship this month. However, Analogue announced it was delaying the console yet again, with a shipping date of Q4 2025 now expected.

The Analogue 3D promises to play N64 games in 4K and costs $249.99. The M64 is $199.99 for early bird subscribers, and fans of ModRetro will be hoping its as good as the Chromatic.

In my ModRetro Chromatic review, I said it was "the best way to experience Game Boy and Game Boy Color games in 2025. In fact, make that ever." Hopefully, we can say the same thing about the M64 when it releases and we get hands-on for a review.

