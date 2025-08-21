😭 Analogue has delayed its N64 remake, the Analogue 3D, for the third time, with the new release window set for Q4 2024

🤷‍♂️ The company cited a focus on finalizing the last 1% of development, including hardware, system, and packaging details

👀 ModRetro's M64, a competing N64 successor, will be revealed this holiday season at $199.99 for early subscribers

🆚 ModRetro's Palmer Luckey claims the M64 will be "the best there is," potentially challenging Analogue's market position

After weeks of requests from worried buyers, Analogue has finally announced that its take on the Nintendo 64 – the Analogue 3D – has been delayed. Again.

Concerns arose as the end of August rapidly approached with no information from Analogue. However, the company released the following statement.

"Analogue has been moving at maximum pace, processing shipping to everyone who has been patiently waiting. Unexpected, uncommon issues are rare. Especially in a negligible degree under esoteric circumstances. We’re ensuring every detail meets our standard.

"Nonetheless, we know this sucks. Another delay, announced late, after months of patience. We feel it too. Analogue 3D has been in development for 4 years, obsessively. It’s at 99%. Hardware, system, packaging — the full kit — been set for months. The last 1% is where we’re focused.

"This has moved our shipping date to Q4 — intentionally set conservatively. We’re pushing without pause and appreciate everyone’s patience and trust. Analogue will always deliver — delays or not, its a commitment to our standard of care.

"If you'd like to cancel your preorder at any time for a full refund, visit analogue.co/support."

This isn't the first delay the Analogue 3D has faced. It was supposed to ship in the end of 2024, then in June 2025, then in August, and now in Q4. It means that the Analogue 3D should be released between October and December of this year.

A rival approaches

While some may be happy to wait for the Analogue 3D, the delay will draw more comparisons to ModRetro's upcoming M64. The team behind the Chromatic (check out our ModRetro Chromatic review to see why we loved it) teased its own N64 successor, which is due to be revealed this holiday and costs $199.99 for early bird subscribers.

ModRetro founder Palmer Luckey said the M64 is "The best that there is" when asked whether it'll be better than the Analogue 3D. Right now, it might be the only one there is, if Analogue can't sort its supply issues out.

