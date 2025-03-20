📆 Analogue has delayed its 4K N64 console, the Analogue 3D, until June 2025

Analogue has announced another delay for its upcoming 4K N64 console, the Analogue 3D. It'll now ship in June 2025.

“We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience,” a notice on Analogue's website reads. “As always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has always had a no questions asked, 100 percent refund policy for pre-orders.”

Analogue 3D is a reimagining of Nintendo's beloved 64-bit machine, and promises to deliver N64 games just like you remember but at 4K resolution. The console also works with original cartridges from any region, and supports wired Nintendo 64 controllers and Bluetooth controllers.

Priced at $249.99, the Analogue 3D quickly sold out when preorders began in October last year. However, it's been delayed multiple times. And that's opened the door for a competitor to emerge.

ModRetro, the team behind the ModRetro Chromatic, has teased that it's working on a classic N64 console of its own. Headed by Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, ModRetro's N64 could offer a viable alternative to the Analogue 3D, though we'll have to wait and see how it compares feature-wise.

The price could also be more expensive, as the ModRetro Chromatic – which many describe as the ultimate Game Boy – costs $199. However, the thought of having two definitive versions of Nintendo's console is certainly exciting, and ultimately gives consumers more choice.

If you're not interested in a dedicated console for N64 games, Nintendo brought N64 titles to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in October, 2021. It also recently added several N64 mature games, which includes titles like Perfect Dark and Turok Dinosaur Hunter.

