🙏 The Nintendo Switch 2 could support a wireless Bluetooth controller, likely a GameCube controller

💪 The GameCube controller is favored by Super Smash Bros. players for its hexagonal gates and analog triggers

👏 Nintendo has previously released controllers for older consoles that are part of Nintendo Switch Online, indicating potential support for GameCube titles on the Switch 2

📆 A special Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2 will reveal more details about the Nintendo Switch 2

With every new console generation, we get a slew of updated accessories, add-ons and controllers. However, it looks like Nintendo Switch 2 will keep supporting an accessory that has achieved legendary status in the fighting community.

According to a new FCC filing (thanks, Nintendo Life), the Nintendo Switch 2 will support a "wireless Bluetooth controller" that many believe is a GameCube controller. Eagle-eyed users on Famiboards believe an image (a label located on the rear of the controller) matches the back of the GameCube controller.

Any Super Smash Bros. player worth their salt will already know that the GameCube controller is the de facto Smash gamepad. The analog sticks' hexagonal gates make pulling off smash attacks more reliable. And the controller's analog triggers – something Nintendo has never returned to since the GameCube – make dodging and shielding easier.

(Credit: Famiboards/FCC)

There's a reason why Nintendo released a special GameCube controller adapter for the Wii U and kept support for Nintendo Switch, as Super Smash Bros. wouldn't feel the same without it.

However, what might be even more exciting is that it could indicate Nintendo is releasing another pad tied to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo has released wireless NES, SNES, N64 and Sega controllers for the consoles' respective libraries.

Fans have been crying out for Nintendo to add GameCube titles to its service for years. With the increased power of Nintendo Switch 2, the time might be right and it would certainly make its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion service more appealing to new users.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out every last detail about the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo is holding a special Nintendo Direct presentation focusing on its upcoming console on April 2.

In the meantime, internet sleuths may have determined the Nintendo Switch 2 release date using "logic, patterns and solid research". And yeah, it's pretty convincing.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.