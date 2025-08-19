📆 Kirby Air Riders releases on November 20, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2

🆕 The game revives City Trial mode and introduces gameplay refinements

🙌 Developed by Masahiro Sakurai, it’s a passion project with more surprises teased

👍 Nintendo Switch 2 has seen several first-party releases and free updates for older titles

Kirby Air Riders release date is November 20, 2025, giving Nintendo Switch 2 owners another first-party title to play before the end of the year.

The game was shown off during a 45-minute Direct presentation, which highlighted returning modes like City Trial, as well as the many refinements the gameplay has received.

Thankfully, the game will cost $69.99, the same as Donkey Kong Bananza. It means Mario Kart World is still the only Nintendo Switch 2 first-party game with an $80 price tag.

Nintendo clearly has faith in Kirby Air Riders, as November is usually a big month for video game releases. Ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, it's fair to position Kirby Air Riders as Nintendo's holiday title.

Kirby Air Riders November release date also means only December remains open for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We're still waiting for Nintendo to share more about Samus's next adventure, and many will hope the game receives its own mini Nintendo Direct.

Kirby’s flying return

The first game, Kirby Air Ride, received mixed reviews when it was released on the GameCube in 2003, though it gained a cult classic following as time wore on. The sequel is being developed by Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai, and it is undoubtedly a passion project. In the Kirby Air Riders Direct, it was clear Sakurai had poured a lot of love into the game, and he teased that there's still much more to share.

So far, Nintendo has released Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Donkey Bananza, and Drag x Drive as first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games. Players have also been treated to Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and Kirby the Forgotten Kingdom is next in line to get an upgrade.

Some of the best Switch games have also received free updates that improve performance and graphics, though it's been a while since Nintendo addressed its back catalog. Hopefully, that will change soon.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.