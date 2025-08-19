🙌 A 45-minute presentation offering an in-depth look at the upcoming game, Kirby Air Riders, takes place today

Nintendo Switch 2 fans can tune into another Direct presentation today, this time focusing on Kirby Air Riders.

The game is slated to release this year, but so far we've only been teased by a beautiful CGI trailer when it was first revealed.

That's about to change, as the Kirby Air Riders Direct will last at least 45 minutes. That should give us plenty of time to get an in-depth look at the next Kirby game.

Kirby Air Riders is a direct sequel to Kirby Air Ride and is being developed by Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai. The game was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003 and received mixed reviews. Its lukewarm reception didn't stop it from becoming a cult classic for some Nintendo fans, but the fact we're getting a sequel is still surprising.

Kirby Air Riders could be Nintendo's game for the holidays, as November and December are still open. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond could fill one of those slots, as it's still due to be released this year after many years in development. Hopefully, Kirby Air Riders doesn't slip to 2026.

Some rumors have suggested that Sakurai specifically asked to work on Kirby Air Riders before he moving back onto the next Super Smash Bros. game. Sakurai last passion project was the excellent Kid Icarus: Uprising for the Nintendo 3DS, so expectations are high for Kirby Air Riders.

How to watch the Kirby Air Riders Direct

If you'd like to see what's next for Kirby, the Kirby Air Riders Direct takes place today at 6am PT / 9pm ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. It's available to watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel, and you can find the stream embedded below.

