🙌 Apple Music now offers a migration tool to transfer playlists, liked songs, albums, and libraries from Spotify and other services

👍 The tool is available in several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, with no risk of losing your original Spotify library

👉 To use it, open Apple Music on your device, go to Settings, and select 'Transfer Music from Other Music Services'.

🤷‍♂️ While not all tracks may transfer perfectly, alternatives are suggested for unavailable songs

If you've been tempted to switch to Apple Music but couldn't face leaving your Spotify library behind, you've now got no excuse.

Apple has released a migration tool that transfers users' saved playlists, liked songs and albums, and music libraries from Spotify and other streaming services to Apple Music.

Apple began beta testing the tool in Australia and New Zealand in May. However, it's now available in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico (thanks, MacRumors).

Like with most transfer tools, there's a chance not everything will be moved across. However, you won't lose your libraries on Spotify or other apps if you use the tool, so there's zero risk involved.

To access the Apple Music migration tool, open Apple Music on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Head to Settings and select 'Transfer Music from Other Music Services'. You'll then be prompted to select the music service you'd like to transfer from, sign in, and select what to transfer. Once done, simply select 'Add to Library' to begin the process.

If you use Apple Music on the web, you can perform the same transfer by selecting your profile photo or monogram, and then 'Transfer Music'.

Despite having a vast catalog of songs, not every artist or track that exists on Spotify is available on Apple Music and vice versa. If the transfer tool is unable to find the specific track from your library, it will offer an alternative which you can choose to keep or dismiss.

One of the biggest barriers to getting any user to switch to another music streaming service is the prospect of losing their library. With Apple Music's new tool, it should make the company's platform a lot more appealing, especially if Spotify continues to raise its prices. Spotify still hasn't delivered its long-promised Hi-Res audio tier, either, something which Apple offers at no additional charge.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.