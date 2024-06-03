😖 Spotify is going up in price yet again

😫 It’s the second time in the space of a year

🔒 Previously, Spotify didn’t raise its Premium price for 12 years

🗣️ Spotify says the price hike will let it “continue to invest in and innovate on our product”

After keeping the price of Spotify Premium steady for 12 years, Spotify is raising the price of its services for the second time in the space of a year.

Subscribers saw the price of a Premium Individual account rise from $9.99 to $10.99 per month, and the price of a Premium Duo account, Premium Family account, and Premium Student account also increased.

However, subscribers will have to pay more starting in July. The new price of Spotify Premium will be $11.99, and Spotify Duo is increasing by $2 a month from $14.99 to $16.99. A Premium Family account will increase from $16.99 a month to $19.99 a month. That’s a 30% increase for Duo, 25% for Family, and 20% for Premium.

“So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices,” says Spotify in a blog post announcing the price changes. “Over the next month, subscribers in the US will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscription.”

The price increase won’t just affect US subscribers, as Spotify announced that subscriptions would go up for its international users, too.

We’re still waiting for Spotify to launch its long-overdue lossless audio option. Originally dubbed “Spotify HiFi” and later Spotify Platinum, hi-res audio could come via a new “Music Pro” add-on which will also include DJ remix features that will let subscribers tinker with tracks.

Music Pro won’t be a separate plan like Premium or Basic, but it seems like you’ll be able to pay for it as an additional extra if you’re an audiophile who cares about sound quality.

