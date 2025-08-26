🤷‍♂️ Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits remain scarce, even months after the console's launch, making it hard for developers to create dedicated versions

The Nintendo Switch 2 restock crisis may be officially over, with a healthy supply available at almost every retailer, but spare a thought for developers.

Even though Nintendo's new console is approaching its third month on sale, securing a Switch 2 dev kit remains extremely difficult.

Speaking on the Digital Foundry podcast, DF’s John Linneman said that he had spoken to various developers at Gamescom 2025. He was told that Nintendo is encouraging devs to ship their games on Switch 1 and "rely on backwards compatibility" instead of creating a dedicated Switch 2 version.

He said that “Nintendo seems to be almost discouraging Switch 2 development to some degree" by not supplying teams with development kits.

Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie agreed with Linneman's comments and said that he heard that "there were some weird exclusions with some big developers struggling to get kits for games". He added that he didn't "really understand the strategy".

A report emerged before the Switch 2 was released that Nintendo was planning to stagger the console's launch. This applied to which developers could access development units.

It seems that may be the case after all, as many developers still cannot create games for the new system. While Nintendo may have wanted only select developers to access kits ahead of the console's launch, its decision to withhold dev kits is indeed an odd one.

