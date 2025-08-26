👋 Spotify is introducing Messages, allowing users aged 16 and older in select markets to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app

👍 The feature lets users react with text and emojis, boosting engagement and content discovery for artists and creators

👉 Messages can be accessed via the profile photo in the top left corner, with options to accept or reject message requests and report inappropriate content

🔒 Spotify ensures user data is protected with industry-standard encryption during storage and transmission

Spotify is rolling out Messages to free and premium users aged 16 years and older in select markets on mobile devices.

You'll be able to share songs, podcasts, or audiobooks with friends and family directly from the Spotify app, meaning you no longer need to turn to WhatsApp, Telegram, or however else you like to communicate.

Spotify has also said that Messages opens up new opportunities for artists, authors, and creators, as more users will be able to spread the word about content they're enjoying, helping drive discovery.

Like any messaging app worth its salt, you can react to any shared content with text and emojis.

Share Spotify content and start a message in-app with people you’ve interacted with before through Spotify

When listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook in the Now Playing View, tap the share icon, select a friend, and hit send

Once you accept a message request, you’ll be able to react with emojis, send texts, and seamlessly share Spotify content back and forth. Access Messages by going to your profile photo in the top left corner

Spotify says users have the choice to accept or reject message requests from friends and family, and you can easily report content or an account that breaches Spotify's terms and conditions.

Spotify says conversations through the app are protected with "industry-standard encryption in transit and at rest" so "your data is protected by encryption when it's stored and when it's on the move."

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.