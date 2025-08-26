🤖 Google has admitted it has been testing an AI-enhancing feature on YouTube videos

Google has finally admitted that it has been testing an AI-enhancing feature on YouTube videos – something that plenty of creators have suspected in recent months.

According to a post on X from Rene Ritchie, YouTube's head of editorial, the feature uses "traditional machine learning" to reduce blur and noise while sharpening the displayed image.

The feature was rolled out to YouTube Shorts earlier this year, and according to ArsTechnica, users reported issues with artifacts and a distracting smoothing effect that evidenced the use of AI.

Moreover, music YouTuber Rhett Shull suspected AI was being applied to his videos after speaking with another creator. Shull became convinced YouTube was using some video processing on his content without specifically disclosing it.

What does this mean for YouTube in future?

It's unknown as to the effect that YouTube’s AI upscaling will have long term. The test could become an opt-in feature for creators when uploading a video, or be applied wholesale.

Google has implemented an auto-enhancement feature on its cameras to improve imaging pipeline for the new Pixel 10 handsets, and introduced a C2PA labelling system to automatically label those photos as AI-edited.

Whether a similar system will make its way to video is unknown, although YouTube does already disclose if a video has been altered by a creator or if it’s using 'synthetic' content.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.