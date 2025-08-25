📱 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could get reverse wireless charging

Apple is rumored to add reverse wireless charging to the iPhone 17 Pro. A new leak from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo claims that Apple’s next high-end smartphone will be able to charge a pair of AirPods or - potentially - an Apple Watch without the need for wires. It’s a feature Android users have had for years at this point, and it sounds like it could finally come to Apple’s devices.

Notably, only the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to have the feature. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air will support Qi2 wireless charging, but won’t support the ability to flip it in reverse to charge something else.

Previous rumors indicate that Apple has at least tested 7.5W reverse wireless charging on the 17 Pro, while other reports have suggested the feature could be skipped altogether. Right now, it looks like reverse wireless charging will arrive on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, but only time will tell.

The feature will be powered by larger batteries which are expected to make their way into the two iPhone 17 Pro models. The phones will get a bit thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, have much larger camera visors on the back, and ship in new colors like dark blue and orange. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have the “most powerful” telephoto camera in a smartphone ever, while both models are expected to get anti-glare screens and faster performance.

The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Air are rumored to debut at an Apple event on September 9. We expect invitations to go out for the event soon, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.