(Credit: Majin Bu / Apple / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is once again rumored to announce the iPhone 17 on September 9

🇩🇪 German mobile phone providers have internally learned of the announcement date

📅 This aligns with a previous report that suggested the launch event could occur on September 9 or 10

📱 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air

It looks like the iPhone 17 could arrive in 35 days. Apple is rumored to be hosting an event on September 9 to announce the entire iPhone 17 lineup, according to a report from known leaker iPhone-ticker.de. The report cites internal information obtained by German mobile phone providers who say that the Cupertino tech giant will make its announcement on the 9th of next month, corroborating a previous rumor from Bloomberg that said the event could be held on either the 9th or 10th.

📱 If the September 9 rumor is true, when does iPhone 17 launch?

Apple typically waits about 10 days to launch new iPhones after they’re announced. The Friday after the announcement, pre-orders typically open, then the devices go on sale a week later. We expect Apple to follow a similar schedule assuming the September 9 event occurs: announcement on the 9th, followed by pre-orders on the 12th, then orders start shipping on the 19th.

The September 9 event remains unconfirmed by Apple. We typically learn of the official date for iPhone announcements around two weeks ahead of time, when press invitations are sent out. Therefore, expect some sort of announcement from the company toward the end of this month.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air at its event, which will both come with 120Hz displays and better performance. The former will look like the iPhone 16 with a bigger screen, while the latter will be Apple’s thinnest phone to date. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get major camera upgrades and bigger batteries.

The company is also rumored to announce the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, a new version of the AirTag, and - potentially - new AirPods.

We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to Apple’s rumored launch event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.