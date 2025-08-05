(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple’s next Apple Watch Ultra might have just leaked in iOS 26

📺 The latest beta reveals the resolution of the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s screen

📐 It seems to indicate the display will be larger than the Ultra 2

🛰️ Other upgrades we expect include satellite connectivity, a new chip, and more

📅 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will likely debut alongside the iPhone 17 on September 9

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is finally expected to launch later this year, and a new leak seemingly reveals its screen size. Apple just started rolling out the fifth developer beta of iOS 26, and in its code is a reference to the Apple Watch Ultra’s screen resolution, only no current Ultra smartwatch has it.

⌚️ A bigger screen with thinner bezels for Apple Watch Ultra 3?

A contributor to popular Apple publication MacRumors shared an image of an Apple Watch in iOS 26. It sports a resolution of 422x514, which is higher than the 410x502 resolution of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This seems to indicate the size of the Ultra 3’s display will be growing, albeit in terms of surface area and not case size. No rumor thus far has suggested the Ultra 3 would physically grow in size, so it’s likely that Apple will shrink the bezels around the Ultra 3’s screen to increase its overall size. The 49mm case will likely remain intact.

As for other upgrades we expect, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to come with a brighter display that runs more efficiently to save battery life. A new S11 chipset will likely make its way under the hood for an increase in performance, while satellite connectivity will also be added for Emergency SOS support. Apple is also rumored to add new health features like blood pressure monitoring, and the whole experience will be powered by watchOS 26.

Apple is also rumored to announce the Apple Watch Series 11 alongside the Ultra 3. The new watches will likely debut on September 9, the day when we anticipate the iPhone 17 lineup to make an introduction.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.