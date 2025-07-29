🍎 Apple is reportedly giving the iPhone 17 Pro a bigger camera upgrade than we thought

📸 A new report says the phone will get a new 8x telephoto camera for closer zoom shots

🤳 It’ll also gain a new professional-grade camera app

⚙️ There could also be an extra Camera Control button on the top of the phone

📅 Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 Pro on September 9

Apple might give the iPhone 17 Pro camera a bigger upgrade than we were expecting. A tipster has relayed some new information to MacRumors which hints at a few notable improvements, including an upgraded telephoto sensor and a professional-grade camera application.

📸 Bigger iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades on the way?

🔭 An 8x telephoto. MacRumors’ tipster says the iPhone 17 Pro telephoto camera could get an upgrade with 8x optical zoom. This means you’ll be able to punch in even further into a scene without losing any quality. The current iPhone 16 Pro supports 5x optical zoom, and while it won’t be quite as good as the 10x zoom Samsung’s phones support, it’ll be a welcome improvement nonetheless. The sensor is also expected to get upgraded to 48MP.

📲 Professional-grade camera app. There could also be a new camera app on the iPhone 17 Pro. MacRumors says the device will ship with a professional-grade application similar to Halide and Filmic Pro. It’ll give you more granular control over your photos and videos so you can dial in the shot you want. The report mentions that it isn’t clear whether the app will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro lineup, and there’s a chance the app winds up being an overhauled version of Final Cut Camera instead of something entirely new.

⚙️ Extra Camera Control. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro could ship with a second Camera Control on the top edge of the phone. It sounds like it’ll be an exact copy of the Camera Control on the right side of the phone, which is expected to remain in place across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. The top-edge Camera Control could make it easier to access the camera and any settings you need while shooting.

📱 Other, smaller tidbits. The report also mentions that the mysterious tipster said the iPhone 17 will move the rear Apple logo to a lower position instead of smack in the middle, and that the iPhone 17 Pro will ship in a copper-like orange finish. We’ve heard both of these rumors before, which makes it sound like there could be some credibility to them.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 Pro on September 9 alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. We also expect the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 to debut, and get an official iOS 26 release date.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.