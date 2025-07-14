(Credit: Kirdercee / X)

Apple is shaking up its colors for the iPhone 17 series, according to a new leak. An image shared to X by leaker Sonny Dickerson shows off a series of camera rings that are reportedly color-matched to the finishes each new iPhone will ship in, and the iPhone 17 Pro has the most prominent new color of them all: orange.

(Credit: Sonny Dickerson / X)

The camera ring seems to have a vibrant, copper-like hue to it. It’s possible the camera ring won’t be representative of the overall color of the iPhone 17 Pro, but if it’s indicative of anything, it seems like Apple will be sticking with vibrant, well-saturated hues for its Pro phones.

(Credit: Sonny Dickerson / X)

There’s also a blue camera ring that looks quite similar to the Blue Titanium finish that was available with the iPhone 15 Pro. We’ve heard rumors that there would be some sort of blue available with the 17 Pro, although most rumors we’ve seen have pointed to it being Sky Blue. However, another leaker says that the color will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Air instead, leaving room for a second blue finish on the 17 Pro.

Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 17 could come in six different colors, including blue, green, and purple. It seems like the entire iPhone 17 lineup will focus heavily on fresh colors to get customers excited. I’m certainly intrigued by whatever this new orange finish will wind up looking like.

Of course, given that these camera rings aren’t official leaks from Apple, take them with a grain of salt. Dickerson may be one of the more prominent, reliable leakers out there, but nothing’s official until it’s official.

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 17 series on September 9 during a taped presentation. The iPhone 17 will get a larger 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5mm thin. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will both get thicker, have larger batteries, and expand the camera housing across the width of the device.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.