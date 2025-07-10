⌨️ The Naya Create keyboard is one of the strangest keyboards you’ve ever seen

🧑‍💻 Its modular, split design is meant to make typing more comfortable and more versatile

🎛️ Various add-ons enable things like touch gestures and knob controls

🖥️ You can customize the layout of the keys with the Naya Flow software

💰 It’s on sale now starting at $499.99

The world of keyboards has plenty of traditional options that are great for almost every type of user, but if you want more from the device you use for text input on your computer, Naya has something interesting that could be a game-changer for your workflow.

Called the Naya Create, it’s a different type of keyboard that’s completely customizable. The mechanical keys can be swapped, it can be bent and warped into different shapes, and it features hot-swappable modules that add functionality at your fingertips.

The Create comes with a split design so you can place each half wherever you want on your desk. You can bend the two pieces in half and tent them (up to 27 degrees) for a more comfortable arm posture, allowing for less strain on your wrists and forearms over time. A number of buttons sit where your thumb lies, allowing you to add a space to your text or launch certain actions and apps on your computer.

The layout of the keys is a bit funky, with a columnar-staggered layout that could take some getting used to. I tried it during a quick hands-on demo at a coffee shop in New York City, and I could tell I’d need to use it more to see if I can get accustomed to it. (I’m working on that now, by the way - a review unit is currently in my office.)

It’s a very well-designed keyboard with an aluminum body that’s sturdy and feels premium. The mechanical keys can be swapped for more tactile switches and softer ones, depending on your preferences.

The entire layout can also be customized through the Naya Flow software, which is essentially a requirement with this keyboard. Here, you can customize your own layouts with drag-and-drop keymapping. It’s also where you can customize the RGB lights, which looked insanely bright in my demo. (Naya says it’s using some of the brightest LEDs on the market for its keyboard, which is both overkill and completely awesome.)

The real kicker lies in the hot-swappable modules. On both halves of the Naya Create are magnetic platforms where you can place modules that enable things like touch gestures, a trackball for easy mouse control, and a knob for dialing in precise input. You have to buy the modules separately, but it’s an interesting touch nonetheless.

In addition, the keyboard supports up to three device connections at once, Bluetooth 5, low-latency RF connections, and USB-C. It’s also portable thanks to an included case that makes it easy to keep all of its pieces together.

Cool, but who is this for?

Naya sees this as the ideal keyboard for folks like software developers, business professionals, creators like 3D artists and audiovisuals, and general enthusiasts. There’s a lot you can do with this keyboard, which can be overwhelming for some. But for others, it could be the keyboard that can finally conform to what you need from it most.

Pricing and availability

Naya is selling the Create on its website starting at $499. Orders will begin shipping to customers this month.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.