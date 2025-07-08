Nintendo Switch 2 Prime Day deals: save on games and accessories at Amazon
Take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals on Switch and Switch 2 games and accessories
🛍️ Prime Day has begun and runs until July 11
💰 There’s loads of discounts on offer, but we’ve rounded up the best Switch/Switch 2 deals
👏 You can find deals on Switch games, controllers and accessories
👍 Switch 2 deals are more thin on the ground, but remember the console is backwards compatible
Amazon's big yearly Prime Day shopping event is here, and it’s an ideal time for you to get your hands on all sorts of Switch and Switch 2 deals.
The event runs from July 8 through July 11, making it the longest iteration of Prime Day yet, giving you more time than ever before to pick up some worthwhile savings.
Here we've rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 Prime Day deals and more besides that you might be interested in from Amazon. We’ve also included adjacent retailers that are running their own deals, too.
Switch 2 deals
Given that deals on any kind of Switch 2 kit are rather scarce, here is a roundup of the best deals we can find, whether that's a case, a dock or the excellent Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World at Amazon - $499.99 (register for an invitation to buy)
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller at Amazon - $84.00 (was $99.99)
Tomtoc Slim Switch 2 Carrying Case at Amazon - $29.59 (was $47.99)
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Switch 2 at Amazon - $6.39 (was $8.65)
ProCase 2 Pack Joy-Con Controller Holders at Amazon - $15.26 (was $19.99)
FastSnail Joy-Con Controller Dock For Switch 2 and Switch 1 at Amazon - $13.59 (was $19.99)
Fiwwat Switch 2 Protective Case at Amazon - $20.79 (was $25.99)
Belkin 45W USB charger (suitable for Switch 2) at Amazon - $26.99 (was $39.99)
Orzly Case For Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon - $23.52 (was $34.99)
8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller (works with Switch 2) at Amazon - $55.99 (was $69.99)
Elgato HD60X External Capture Card for Switch 2 at Best Buy - $139.99 (was $179.99)
Games enhanced for Switch 2
Super Mario Odyssey at Walmart - $39 (was $59.99)
Splatoon 3 at Walmart - $39 (was $59.99)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at Walmart - $39 (was $59.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at Walmart - $42 (was $59.99)
Switch Games
First up, some Switch games. There aren't many deals on Switch 2 games, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore these offers. After all, Switch 2 is backwards compatible, so you can enjoy these OG titles on the new console, too! Also, many of the first-party Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 3, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe have been enhanced for Nintendo’s new console.
Super Mario Odyssey at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Mario & Luigi: Brothership at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Splatoon 3 at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Pikmin 4 - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Balatro Special Edition at Amazon - $19.99 (was $29.99)
Just Dance 2025 Special Edition at Amazon - $19.99 (was $49.99)
Raging Bytes at Amazon - $14.99 (was $27.23)
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 at Amazon - $16.99 (was $39.99)
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition at Amazon - $17.97 (was $19.99)
Sonic Superstars at Amazon - $24.88 (was $29.99)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII at Amazon - $45.78 (was $59.99)
EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition at Best Buy - $29.99 (was $39.99)
It Takes Two at Best Buy - $29.99 (was $39.99)
Super Mario RPG at Best Buy - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Switch accessories
And if you're a little light on accessories for your console, be it charging docks, controllers, Micro SD cards or otherwise, then there are a boatload of items you might like to consider.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller - Mario Pop Edition at Amazon - $44.99 (was $59.99)
PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller - Legend of Zelda Sworn Protector at Amazon - $24.99 (was $44.99)
8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller at Amazon - $55.99 (was $69.99)
PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller at Amazon - $13.99 (was $22.99)
Voyee Switch Controller at Amazon - $16.99 (was $19.99)
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch at Amazon - $16.49 (was $22.99)
Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset at Amazon - $37.98 (was $59.99)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless Headset at Amazon - $99.74 (was $149.99)
SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Edition Micro SD at Amazon - $23.95 (was $31.99)
SanDisk 512GB Ultra Micro SD at Amazon - $29.99 (was $37.99)
Samsung Pro Plus 1TB Sonic Edition Micro SD at Amazon - $69.99 (was $116.99)
