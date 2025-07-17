(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We’re getting closer to when we expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17 lineup, and new details continue to surface about the company’s next round of flagship phones. This time, we’re hearing once again that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will come with an anti-glare coating on its display, something that hasn’t been expected since March.

A report from MacRumors cites a “reliable source” in saying that Apple’s suppliers have figured out how to produce a high-enough yield of anti-glare glass for the next iPhone for mass production.

A month after we first heard about an anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17 Pro, it was rumored that Apple couldn’t resolve its production issues and had to scrap the feature from the device. However, it looks like that luck has changed for the better, and we can expect very minimal reflections on the next iPhone’s display.

The new display coating will also reduce the scratches, according to MacRumors, which makes it sound like we could get a completely new version of Apple’s Ceramic Shield as a result.

Anti-glare phone screens work well. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra has Gorilla Glass Armor that comes with special coatings to reduce and eliminate reflections, and the result is a phone screen that’s far easier to see in direct sunlight.

While the process takes a long time to apply, it seems like Apple has figured out a way to avoid any hold-ups in production. Rumors say both the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will come with anti-glare coatings, but the regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will miss out on it.

The iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to come in the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes as the iPhone 16 Pro series. The camera bmp on the back will get a redesign with a much larger visor area for the sensors and LED flash to live on the back, while the devices themselves will be thicker to accommodate larger batteries. We could also see triple 48MP rear cameras, the A19 Pro processor, and a new orange color in the lineup.

Rumors say the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 pro could be announced on September 9 during an event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.