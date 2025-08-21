📹 Insta360 Go Ultra upgrades our favorite tiny, detachable action camera with a bigger sensor and faster 4K 60fps video

🖼️ 221% larger sensor captures more light with a wider 156° field of view

🎞️ New Active HDR mode improves color rendition, while a 5nm AI chip cleans up noise

🤏 Larger sensor and other upgrades make it slightly bigger, but it is still tiny enough to place in small spaces

🧲 New magnetic pendant and quick-mounting clip come included

📦 Available now to purchase in a $449 standard bundle or $499 creator bundle

The Insta360 Go 3S was our favorite tiny 4K camera last year, but we always wanted to have a little faster 4K video recording and better low-light shooting. Well, that’s precisely what the new Insta360 Go Ultra delivers.

The Insta360 Go Ultra is a beefier, higher-spec action camera that can now shoot 4K 60fps videos with a 221% larger 1/1.28" sensor. The larger imaging pixels combined with the new 5nm AI chip also promise to reduce noise for clearer quality video, especially in low-light solutions.

The ActionPod lets you wirelessly monitor your recording while the Insta360 Go Ultra is mounted elsewhere (credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Go Ultra can also capture 50MP DNG images and 1080p 240fps slow-motion. It also records everything in a wider 156° field of view, up from the Insta360 Go 3S’s maximum 112° FOV. Lastly, there’s a new Active HDR mode that captures video with more vivid color, but recording is capped at 30fps while in this mode.

Bigger size

The Insta360 Go Ultra is bigger but you can still clip it to almost anything (credit: Insta360)

It’s a little larger and more smartwatch-shaped than the previous pill-like Insta360 Go 3S, thanks to all these upgrades. However, you can still detach and stick the camera portion of the Insta360 Go Ultra to any magnetic surface – like inside a washing machine or on the side of your bike – to capture unique perspectives.

Alternatively, the Insta360 Go Ultra attaches to a larger magnetic pendant and a Magnetic Easy Clip that come bundled with the camera. The ActionPod, basically the screen portion of this detachable action camera, also features a magnetic bottom that works with the quick-mounting clip so you can set it up like a GoPro Hero.

The Insta360 Go Ultra is available to purchase now for $449 in a standard bundle that includes a quick-release safety cord, magnetic pendant, magnetic easy clip, and lens guard. The $499 creator bundle, meanwhile, includes three additional accessories: mini 2-in-1 tripod 2.0, quick-release mount, and pivot stand.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.