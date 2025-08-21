Insta360 Go Ultra gives our favorite mini camera faster and wider 4K 60fps video
The ultimate clip-on-to-anything camera
📹 Insta360 Go Ultra upgrades our favorite tiny, detachable action camera with a bigger sensor and faster 4K 60fps video
🖼️ 221% larger sensor captures more light with a wider 156° field of view
🎞️ New Active HDR mode improves color rendition, while a 5nm AI chip cleans up noise
🤏 Larger sensor and other upgrades make it slightly bigger, but it is still tiny enough to place in small spaces
🧲 New magnetic pendant and quick-mounting clip come included
📦 Available now to purchase in a $449 standard bundle or $499 creator bundle
The Insta360 Go 3S was our favorite tiny 4K camera last year, but we always wanted to have a little faster 4K video recording and better low-light shooting. Well, that’s precisely what the new Insta360 Go Ultra delivers.
The Insta360 Go Ultra is a beefier, higher-spec action camera that can now shoot 4K 60fps videos with a 221% larger 1/1.28" sensor. The larger imaging pixels combined with the new 5nm AI chip also promise to reduce noise for clearer quality video, especially in low-light solutions.
The Insta360 Go Ultra can also capture 50MP DNG images and 1080p 240fps slow-motion. It also records everything in a wider 156° field of view, up from the Insta360 Go 3S’s maximum 112° FOV. Lastly, there’s a new Active HDR mode that captures video with more vivid color, but recording is capped at 30fps while in this mode.
Bigger size
It’s a little larger and more smartwatch-shaped than the previous pill-like Insta360 Go 3S, thanks to all these upgrades. However, you can still detach and stick the camera portion of the Insta360 Go Ultra to any magnetic surface – like inside a washing machine or on the side of your bike – to capture unique perspectives.
Alternatively, the Insta360 Go Ultra attaches to a larger magnetic pendant and a Magnetic Easy Clip that come bundled with the camera. The ActionPod, basically the screen portion of this detachable action camera, also features a magnetic bottom that works with the quick-mounting clip so you can set it up like a GoPro Hero.
The Insta360 Go Ultra is available to purchase now for $449 in a standard bundle that includes a quick-release safety cord, magnetic pendant, magnetic easy clip, and lens guard. The $499 creator bundle, meanwhile, includes three additional accessories: mini 2-in-1 tripod 2.0, quick-release mount, and pivot stand.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.