📷 Insta360 Go 3S upgraded with 4K Dolby Vision video and faster 200fps slow-motion

🧠 New processor and AI features

🤿 More durable to survive in up to 33 feet of water

📆 Available today for $399 (64GB) and $499 (128GB) in a bundle

📹 Also purchasable as a standalone Insta360 Go 3 camera upgrade for $239 (64GB) or $269 (128GB)

Insta360’s first thumb-sized action camera you could stick almost anywhere for unique perspectives was easily one of our favorite devices of last year. Now it’s back and it’s been upgraded to shoot in 4K along with a few other updates to make it even more versatile.

The new Insta360 Go 3S now shoots 4K 30p movies over the 2.7K video on the previous Go 3. It’s all thanks to the Go 3S’ 50% more powerful CPU. At the same time, Insta360 promises improved video quality with Dolby Vision HDR and a new MegaView FOV that reduces distortion. The Go 3S can also record higher speed action at up to 200fps in 1080p and 100fps in 2.7K.

(credit: Insta360)

Shooting with the Insta360 Go 3S should also be a little easier now that you can easily switch between horizontal and vertical shooting even while you’re recording. There’s a new Interval video mode you can set up so the camera automatically turns on and captures a series of clips.

After you’ve done all your recording, you can download clips to your phone in the background and the camera’s baked-in AI can slap together a video for you too. Insta360 has also added AI hand gestures you can use to start/stop recording or to take a photo.

The ActionPod still features the same with a 2.2-inch screen that lets you wirelessly control and preview what the Insta360 Go 3S is recording. The tiny camera itself is a little more durable so you can take it into the water as deep as 33 feet – twice the maximum depth of 16 feet the original Go 3 could withstand. The Go 3S should also be easier to find now that it works with Apple Find My.

The only thing that’s taken a hit on Insta360’s new Go 3S is the battery life is a bit shorter at 140 hours (when the camera is attached to the ActionPod), 30 hours shorter than on the original Go 3.

It comes in either Arctic White and Midnight Black (credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Go 3S is available today with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage for $399 and $499, respectively. Both cameras come in a Standard Bundle that includes the camera with an Action Pod, plus a Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard.

Existing Go 3 users can also choose to just upgrade to the Go 3S camera module by buying it separately for $239 (64GB) or $269 (128GB). The Go 3S will work with all original Go 3 Action Pods and accessories.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.