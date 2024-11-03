PS5 Pro has 2TB of internal storage and is expandable to 8TB. But the real news today is the extra 2GB of RAM (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The PS5 Pro release date is Thursday, November 7, but we’re already getting a sense of how powerful Sony’s new mid-cycle console is thanks to a new specs leak. There’s one detail that Sony left out during its initial PS5 Pro announcement.

PS5 Pro comes with an extra 2GB of RAM inside the video game console compared to what’s found in the existing PS5 Slim, PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital systems. This is in addition to the usual 16 GB of RAM, according to an unboxing by Bralizan content creator Brunno Fast who got the PS5 Pro console early.

To get more specific, an official-looking PS5 Pro specs sheet lists that 2GB of DDR5 RAM is present alongside the 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. PS5 Pro also has a 45% faster GPU, 28% faster memory, 2TB of storage (instead of 825GB), and WiFi 7.

Upscaling images via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), especially PS5 Pro enhanced games, could make 8K PS5 Pro games, PS5 ray-tracking games, and PS5 120fps games the new norm in 2025.PSVR 2 on PS5 Pro may see benefits too, though that’s still a mystery.

PS5 Pro launches on November 7 for $699 (Image credit: Sony)

What this extra RAM means for PS5 Pro specs

The news that the PS5 Pro has a surprise 2GB of extra RAM is actually a boon for video game developers that may translate into a better PS5 Pro experience for consumers in the long run. That extra 2GB of DDR5 RAM is likely dedicated to Sony’s operating system and PS5 DualSense controller overhead, though PlayStation game developers have yet to confirm this officially to The Shortcut. We asked for comment.

That means that the whole 16GB of GDDR6 RAM could be utilized for gaming instead of having to split the memory with the PS5 Pro operating system. The PS5 Pro price is $699, and the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console was $1,000 in the US, which is pricey for a video game console. Sony is also making people re-buy PS5 Pro-specific console covers. So, it’s good to see that Sony packed in one more surprise PS5 Pro spec days before the official release date.

This news has gamers particularly excited about GTA 6 on PS5 Pro, even if we don’t still think it’ll run at 60fps (one can hope). With the official GTA 6 release date being fall 2025, this is enough time for GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games to utilize the extra RAM in the PS5 Pro to its full potential.