👏 The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary price has finally been revealed

💰 It costs $999.99, which is cheaper than many were expecting

😅 Sony hasn’t marked up the bundle as much as we thought

💪 It also means US gamers have gotten the best deal overall

Even though we’re close to PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders going live, Sony has chosen to keep the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary price a secret. However, we’ve finally found out how much the console costs after getting a hint when the coveted console went live in other countries (and quickly sold out).

The price of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary isn’t cheap, that’s something we already predicted. The standard PS5 Pro costs an eye-watering $699.99, which makes it the most expensive console Sony has ever made. And with only 12,300 units of the retro-themed PS5 Pro being available, Sony knows that it can charge a little extra on top due to how high demand will be.

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Join the PlayStation Direct queue

How to get PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition alerts before it sells out

Get our free instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro 30 Anniversary in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

A quick peek inside the PS5 30th Anniversary bundle also explains the price. Those lucky enough to get the console (make sure you don’t miss the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary pre-order time) will get a PS5 Pro, a DualSense Edge, a DualSense Charging Stand, a Vertical Stand, a Disc Drive Cover, and exclusive extras. Priced individually, altogether you’d have to pay $959.99.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle. (Credit: Sony)

As mentioned earlier, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition was £959.99 in the UK, AU$1,649.95 in Australia, and €1099,99 in Europe. Sony was unlikely to sell the console for $959.99 in the US, though it’s been surprisingly reserved in its final decision.

How much is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console?

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary price is $999.99. That’s actually lower than many predicted, as it seemed like the bundle would exceed $1,000.

A quick currency exchange check showed that the console’s US price averaged between $1,135 and $1,282 when you convert the UK, Australian, and European prices. The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary price only being $999.99 means US consumers have got the best deal out of every country.

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Join the PlayStation Direct queue

With PS5 Pro pre-orders going live at 10am ET / 7am PT, only a lucky few will get their hands on the prestigious console. Don’t forget to follow our PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary pre-order tips to give yourself the best chance of success.

The PS5 30th Anniversary Edition release date is November 21, a few weeks after the standard PS5 Pro. You can also pick up the PS5 30th Anniversary controller, which is sold separately from the main bundle.

Up next: 8K PS5 Pro games: every title running at the highest resolution on Sony's console

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.