I’ve been skeptical about the quality of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera system since it first leaked, but after spending a little over a day with the phone, I can say that you can leave your worries at the door – this is a good camera.

Click the photo grid to see all 24 photos on a dedicated page

The stapler that ruined many Switch 2 consoles during the pre-order pick-up at a GameStop location can be yours if you've got the cash (Credit: GameStop)

🎗️ GameStop is auctioning the stapler that damaged Switch 2 screens, with proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

💰 The stapler's eBay listing has reached $249,000, with five days remaining That’s some Milton Waddams laundered money, right there!

🤷‍♂️ GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen joked about flying the winner to Miami and delivering his pre-owned underwear if the auction hits seven figures

🚨 Switch 2 restocks are ongoing, with Amazon expected to be the next retailer offering invites for purchase

GameStop grabbed headlines during the Switch 2 launch for all the wrong reasons. The first was when one store was accused of pushing expensive Switch 2 pre-order bundles on consumers – something GameStop vowed to investigate. Later, a truck full of almost 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were robbed on its way to a GameStop store, costing Nintendo around $1.4 million in lost sales.

If that wasn't bad enough, GameStop was also in the news when one store stapled receipts to the front of the Switch 2 box. This pierced the cardboard and damaged countless Switch 2 screens in the process. GameStop later used the mishap as a publicity stunt when it announced a Switch 2 restock. The retailer said "Staples not included", but created another controversy when it used a photo of the console from Bloomberg without asking permission.

Sadly, the stapler in this case isn’t a red Swingline (Office Space / 20th Century Studios)

However, GameStop's latest stunt is gaining attention for all the right reasons. It's auctioning off the stapler responsible for damaging Switch 2 consoles on eBay, and giving all the proceeds to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The listing also includes a Switch 2 that was stapled, but the screen has been repaired.

Most famous stapler since Office Space

🙌 Sony announced Ghost of Yotei-themed limited edition PS5 items to coincide with the new game's release

🎮 These include special black or gold console covers and controller bundles, as well as standalone options

📆 October 2 is when covers and controllers will be released via PlayStation Direct and ‘selected participating retailers’

💰 Price and pre-order details are unknown, but we’ll ping you in our Substack Chat

Sony has announced an enticing range of Ghost of Yotei-themed limited edition PS5 items, including a console bundle, as well as themed controllers and console covers. They’ve been designed to celebrate the launch of the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei, the long-awaited follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, which releases on October 2.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about these limited edition accessories, including their release date, availability and more.

Apple Vision Pro may undergo some exciting changes in its next iteration (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👀 Apple is reportedly readying a Vision Pro 2 headset refresh in 2025

⚙️ The M4 or M5 chip may be added, reports Mark Gurman and Ming Chi-Kuo

🥽 A new headset strap designed for better long-term comfort is poised to address users' criticisms of the original AVP

💰 The refreshed Vision Pro 2 isn't expected to change price, although a lighter and cheaper model is allegedly coming in late 2027

Apple is reportedly launching an updated Vision Pro 2 headset later this year, and it's rumored to make two important changes. According to Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, Apple is readying the first update to its Vision Pro headset since the original's launch in February 2024, and it’s poised to launch later this year.

📱 Samsung said that it hopes to launch its first tri-folding phone this year

👷‍♂️ The company confirmed in an interview that it’s still working on the device

📖 This comes after Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at Unpacked

👀 Rumors suggested we could get a tri-fold teaser during the event, but it never happened

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it looks like the company isn’t done with flexible devices for 2025. We’ve heard rumors that Samsung could ship its first tri-fold phone later this year, and in a new interview with The Korea Times, the company has confirmed it’s aiming to ship the device before 2026 is here.

Samsung’s acting head of its Experience Division, TM Roh, said that he expects “we will be able to launch the tri-fold phone within this year.”

“We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh said. “We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.”

Rumors suggest that the phone could be called the Galaxy G Fold, but Roh didn’t confirm this given that Samsung hasn’t settled on a name. The device also still seems to be in a development phase, but nearing completion to the point that it could ship by the end of the year.

⌨️ The Naya Create keyboard is one of the strangest keyboards you’ve ever seen

🧑‍💻 Its modular, split design is meant to make typing more comfortable and versatile

🎛️ Various add-ons enable things like touch gestures and knob controls

🖥️ You can customize the layout of the keys with the Naya Flow software

💰 It’s on sale now starting at $499.99

The world of keyboards has plenty of traditional options that are great for almost every type of user, but if you want more from the device you use for text input on your computer, Naya has something interesting that could be a game-changer for your workflow.

Called the Naya Create, it’s a different type of keyboard that’s completely customizable. The mechanical keys can be swapped, they can be bent and warped into different shapes, and they feature hot-swappable modules that add functionality at your fingertips.

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Unpacked

👀 It’s equipped with a slew of upgrades, but has a glaring omission

✍️ Samsung dropped S Pen support after including it for the past few generations

1️⃣ It’s a confusing choice, but one that was necessary for one particular reason

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this week at Unpacked, and it’s been met with a lot of positive feedback. We gave it the flowers it deserves in our hands-on, highlighting all the ways Samsung has improved its foldable game year-over-year. However, one glaring omission is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some customers, potentially deterring them from buying a Z Fold 7 themselves: no S Pen support.

🙌 ModRetro announced the long-awaited return of its Chromatic handheld

🪨 Gorilla sapphire screen coatings has been added for rock solid protection

📹 Native streaming to Discord, Mac and PC is coming

🆕 Five new games, including hard puzzle platformers and an interesting re-release

🕹️ Chromatic is also now available with its own range of accessories, including: 🚠 A link cable for multiplayer across two Chromatics 🎧 Co-brand Koss Porta Pro headphones for the ultimate retro aesthetic



The ModRetro Chromatic went viral a few months ago and has been critically-acclaimed as the best Game Boy that Nintendo never made by lots of reviewers out there.

The console is back in stock permanently as of today after just six months of being out, and it comes with some brand-new features.

🟦 $100 PlayStation gift card for $89 Can be used on PS+ or PS5 digital games

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 Use funds for Nintendo Online or digital eShop games Can’t be used for Nintendo hardware, sorry

❎ $30 off Xbox Game Pass Core (3 months) for just $14 Converts 2:1 to Game Pass Ultimate, so it’ll cost $28 vs Microsoft’s $60

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $87

