🙌 ModRetro has announced the long-awaited return of its Chromatic handheld

👏 It brings with it some useful upgrades such as the option for Gorilla Glass or sapphire screen coatings, as well as native streaming to Discord, Mac and PC, and game updates via Cart Clinic

🆕 There are five new games to get stuck into, including hard puzzle platformers and an interesting re-release, too

👍 The Chromatic is also now available with its own range of accessories, which includes a link cable for multiplayer across two Chromatics to a set of co-brand Koss Porta Pro headphones for the ultimate retro aesthetic

GameStop: ModRetro Chromatic

The ModRetro Chromatic went viral a few months ago and has been critically-acclaimed as the best Game Boy that Nintendo never made by lots of reviewers out there.

The console is back in stock permanently as of today after just six months of being out, and it comes with some brand new features.

First of all, the Chromatic is now available in a new 'Cloud' colourway that features subtle purple accents and matching buttons over a white base. There are also two screen options, with either Gorilla Glass or Sapphire available. The former is ideal for scratch resistance and drop protection, while the latter is for the most scratch-proof display possible.

The console can also now natively stream to Discord, Mac and PC if you want to share your handheld experiences with friends, and the cartridge games can now have new features and bug fixes added using Cart Clinic.

Alongside optimizations to the hardware, ModRetro has also taken the opportunity to launch five new games that include everything from hard platformers to nostalgic re-releases, such as Gravitorque, a platform puzzler, and Sabrina: The Animated Series - Zapped!. That's a platformer based on the cartoon series of the same name that has seen a re-release for the Chromatic.

There are also a range of new accessories to go with your Chromatic, such as a rechargeable 'power core' for $29.99 and a $14.99 link cable to connect two Chromatics together for head-to-head multiplayer. There are even ModRetro-specific Koss Portra Pro headphones for $49.99 for both improving audio quality and leaning into the retro aesthetic even more with an enduringly popular set of cans.

The ModRetro Chromatic first broke cover in June last year and we coined it “the ultimate Game Boy”. The handheld is brought to you by the same man who was behind the Oculus Quest – Palmer Luckey. It comes with a 2.56-inch IPS screen, is made of a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis and works with Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Chromatic's own cartridges. It retails for $199.

