Walmart Deals Week and Amazon Prime Day headline today’s Substack newsletter (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut team spent the day reviewing the best Walmart and Prime Day deals to deliver the top 100 offers below, and we’re charging our gadgets for live coverage of tomorrow’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event. Expect an email from me at 10 am ET sharp!

In fact, Samsung’s countdown timer appears to indicate that the new Fold 7 and Flip 7 are coming, with unmistakable marketing that says “Ultra Unfolds.” Got it!

Walmart and Amazon aren’t the only ones discounting this week…

See: Sony’s 4-Day Summer Sale on electronics that kicked off today.

Between now and Black Friday, this seems to be the best week to shop for deals at basically any US retailer.

🌟 Walmart Deals run from July 8 to July 13, but some deals may run out

📦 Amazon Prime Day is July 8 to July 11, and you must join Amazon Prime

🎮 Walmart has been restocking Switch 2 (see our Substack Chat for alerts)

🔄 Refresh the web version of this page, as deal rankings & prices will change

❓Request line: Want specific deals?

Before we dive into our 100 favorite deals from Walmart and Amazon, you can find links to each store’s specific deals pages, so you don’t have to search for them individually.

The Shortcut to every Walmart Deals page 👇

The Shortcut to every Amazon Prime Day page

Walmart Deals are now live! (Credit: The Shortcut)

We’ve trawled through all of Walmart's deals to bring you the best 50 we’ve spotted. You’ll find everything on this list from TVs and laptops to toys and vacuums, all at heavily discounted prices.

Like Walmart above, we’ve saved you the time and effort of scouring Amazon to bring you 50 deals that caught our eye. Remember, you’ll need to be a Prime member to get the best discounts.

🎮 Amazon finally has listings up for the Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle

🤝 Nintendo and Amazon seem to have made up after the two squabbled

✉️ You’ll need an email invite to buy the console from Amazon

🧠 My theory on when it’ll be in stock: 24 hours before Prime Day ends

Amazon was the only major retailer in the US that didn’t have pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 24, and it also didn’t have the console for sale on June 5. Why? There are many theories, from Amazon US undercutting Nintendo’s prices (a Bloomberg report Nintendo denies) to Amazon’s sale of emulators, items Nintendo views as counterfeit.

We may never know the truth, but we do know this: as of today, you can get an invitation to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Switch 2 + Mario Kart bundle from Amazon.

⏰ Yeah, but when, Matt? So I have a theory, and it’s a tactic Amazon has used during the PS5 and Xbox restock saga. At the close of Prime Day between July 10 and July 11, I expect Amazon to start rolling out the invites, ensuring customers quickly check out with a Switch 2… and blindly check out with everything else they were on the fence about in their cart.

When people messaged me, “I finally got a PS5,” during a similar situation a few years ago, their checkout screenshots included all sorts of crazy stuff that said they didn’t mean to buy. Genius Bezos 101 tactic.

Amazon: Get an invite (Switch 2 only)

Amazon: Get an invite (Switch 2 bundle)

👍 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has a Metacritic score of 84 after 12 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 100% positive reviews, 0% mixed and 0% negative

🤷‍♂️ It’s scored a little lower than Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

📆 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is out July 11 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC

Tony Hawk is back for another double dose of remakes – this time, it’s Tony Hawk’s 3 and Tony Hawk’s 4 from the PS2 that are getting a makeover.

In a similar fashion to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remakes in 2020, THPS 3 + 4 keeps the game’s classic feel, but adds in modern-day flourishes, like drastically improved visuals.

However, some things have changed for the worse. Tony Hawk’s 4’s more open-ended campaign was cut down to mimic the collect-a-thon, score-beating setup of Tony Hawk’s 3, and some fans aren’t pleased. There’s also some classic tracks and skaters MIA.

Nevertheless, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is off to a strong start, review-wise. It achieved a Metacritic score of 84 after 12 critic reviews. That’s slightly less than the 89 Metacritic score THPS 1 + 2 in 2020, but that’s perhaps understandable given the changes made.

Go deeper: See the Tony Hawk 3+4 reviews

The new iPhone 17 display? (Image credit: Majin Bu)

📱 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series will get skinnier bezels

📺 A new rumor says all four models will have a thinner display border

🏝️ The Dynamic Island could also get a new software interface

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 this September

Samsung’s big phone reveal is tomorrow, but Apple is gearing up to announce four new iPhones in two months, and it sounds like each one will have a thinner bezel design.

A new rumor from leaker Digital Chat Station claims that each version of the iPhone 17 will come with a skinnier border around the display, something Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max last year. The iPhone 17 and 17 Air are expected to get new displays compared to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, so it makes sense that Apple would also usher in slimmer bezels at the same time.

Go deeper: iPhone 17 display leaks

🏆 Rating: 4/5

✅ Pros

🎧 Stellar design that stands out

🔋 Up to 80 hours of battery life

🔊 Great sound quality that’s lively and well-detailed

🔇 Active noise cancellation works well

🎛️ Dependable controls

📐 Slim carrying case for portability

💧 IP52 certification for sweat resistance

💰 Good price

❌ Cons

🏋️‍♀️ Hefty weight

🔥 Earcups are much warmer than other headphones

🦻 Transparency mode is tinny

🎙️ Microphones are a bit muffled

Buy in White or Black from Nothing

I’m far more impressed with the Nothing Headphone 1 than I thought I’d be. Are they the best headphones you can buy right now? No, we’d still say the Sony WH-1000XM6 are. But the first pair of over-ear headphones from London-based company Nothing are a strong contender for some of the best headphones of the year, especially in their price range.

The headphones lean into Nothing’s design chops with a transparent look on either earcup, helping them stand apart from the Bose and Sony cans scattered across the market. An array of controls on the earcups makes it easy to manage playback and take phone calls, and the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack is a welcome bonus. Sound quality is surprisingly great, ANC is better than you’d expect, and they last up to 80 hours on a full charge (which is high-key insane).

At $300, the Nothing Headphone 1 offer a compelling package that calls into question whether you should bother saving up for something more expensive.

Max's full Nothing Headphone 1 review

(Image credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

💪 The Nintendo Switch 2 is a significant upgrade over its predecessors, offering premium hardware and seamless transitions between TV and handheld modes

👏 Backwards compatibility enhances the experience of older games, with dramatic improvements in performance, frame rates, and load times

🥰 The console boasts a rich software library, including launch titles like Mario Kart World and access to a vast catalog of retro games via GameCube and Switch Online

🙏 While battery life is slightly reduced compared to newer Switch 1 models, the overall experience and future game releases make the Switch 2 a compelling choice

It's officially been one month since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released. And, after spending almost all my free time playing with the console, I have no doubt that our glowing Nintendo Switch 2 review was spot on: this is the best console Nintendo has ever made. Period.

I expected to discover some more downsides the longer I spent with the Switch 2, but honestly, my appreciation for the hardware has only grown. It's fantastic to have a console that doesn't feel hamstrung by power limitations anymore, especially when switching between TV and handheld mode.

Yes, Nintendo Switch 2 can't deliver the same visuals as the best PS5 games. But it doesn't need to. The truth is, aside for running at higher resolutions or frame rates, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren't too dissimilar to PS4 and Xbox One. Many are still available on last-generation hardware, too.

Go deeper: Read Adam's one-month update

🛍️ Prime Day has begun and runs until July 11

💰 There’s loads of discounts on offer, but we’ve rounded up the best Switch/Switch 2 deals

👏 You can find deals on Switch games, controllers and accessories

👍 Switch 2 deals are more thin on the ground, but remember the console is backwards compatible

Switch 2 deals

Games enhanced for Switch 2

Switch Games

Switch accessories

🤝 Nintendo has announced some collaborative Crocs themed around Animal Crossing

🌊 They feature a green to blue finish representing land and sea, with thoughtful Animal Crossing theming across them

🥰 Included Jibbitz are those for Tom Nook and K.K. Slider, while there are separately purchasable packs and individual ones, too

📆 The shoes drop on August 26 at Crocs stores, online, and in selected retailers for $69.99 for adult sizes and $54.99 for kids’ ones.

Nintendo and Crocs have announced a collaborative piece of footwear with some Animal Kingdom-flavoured Crocs.

The Crocs come with a gradient green to blue finish from top to the sole, with the green representing land and the sole and strap "inspired by the sea." In addition, there are also "Animal Crossing moments throughout the design of the shoe."

The shoes release on August 26 and are available in both adult and kids sizes for $69.99 and $54.99, respectively. Nintendo says they'll be available at Crocs' online store, as well as in "retail stores nationwide and select Crocs retailers."

Go deeper: More colorful AC Crocs pics

🟦 $100 PlayStation gift card for $89 Can be used on PS+ or PS5 digital games

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 Use funds for Nintendo Online or digital eShop games Can’t be used for Nintendo hardware, sorry

❎ $30 off Xbox Game Pass Core (3 months) for just $14 Converts 2:1 to Game Pass Ultimate, so it’ll cost $28 vs Microsoft’s $60

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $87

