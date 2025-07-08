👍 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has a Metacritic score of 84 after 12 critic reviews

Tony Hawk is back for another double dose of remakes – this time it’s Tony Hawk’s 3 and Tony Hawk’s 4 for the PS2 that are getting a makeover.

In a similar fashion to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remakes that released in 2020, Tony Hawk’s 3 + 4 aims to keep the game’s classic feel, but adds in some modern-day flourishes including drastically improved visuals.

However, some things have changed for the worse. Tony Hawk’s 4’s more open-ended campaign has been cut down to mimic the collect-a-thon, score-beating setup of Tony Hawk’s 3, which some fans aren’t best pleased with. There’s also some classic tracks and skaters missing in action.

Nevertheless, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is off to a strong start review wise. It’s achieved a Metacritic score of 84 after 12 critic reviews. That’s slightly less than the 89 Metacritic score Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 received in 2020, but that’s perhaps understandable given the changes made. Here’s what media outlets had to say about the Hawks skating return.

Digital Chumps noted the game offers a “much-needed shot of nostalgia” and gave Tony’s return 95/100. The reviewer said: “Tony Hawk represented counter culture and Pro Skater was emblematic of that iconic time. While some reshuffling may dampen the experience for purists, the wealth of content found in 3 + 4 proves that Tony Hawk is a timeless champion and this remake is a thrilling reminder of how a legacy is made.”

Screen Rant also enjoyed Tony’s skating skills and gave the game 9/10 saying: “What's here is great, but I'd love to see more of it. Whether that's in the form of DLC, that long-rumored THUG remaster, or even a brand-new game, only time will tell. For almost thirty years now, THPS games have given me some of the best memories I've had in gaming, and that certainly continues with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Like my skater at the competition in Rio, it deserves a gold medal.”

Game Informer awarded Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 a solid 8/10, and said: “The THPS series shaped my music taste, fashion sense, and more while also delivering an incredibly fun timesink on my PlayStation 2. A perfect remake of these games would do the same all these years later, or at least remind me why they were so impressionable when I was growing up. While Iron Galaxy has excellently modernized the gameplay and graphics of these classics to feel right in 2025, I wish it had done a better job of highlighting the influence these games once had in their heyday.”

IGN also enjoyed its time with Tony and friends, giving the game 8/10. However, they lamented some of the changes made and missing tracks. The reviewer said: “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a largely successful rejuvenation of the acclaimed 2001 and 2002 originals, and another very welcome time capsule of everything great about the golden age of early 2000s gaming – before microtransactions and battle passes botched everything right up. Like 2020’s 1 + 2 before it, THPS 3 + 4 proves again the series’ over-the-top skateboarding formula is totally timeless and remains suitable for all skill levels; simple at first blush, but extraordinarily sophisticated beneath the surface for those with the minerals (or the muscle memory) to push their combos to colossal levels.

“However, syncing THPS4 with the classic two-minute timer of the initial trilogy is probably going to be a sore point with fans who strongly regard the series’ fourth installment as their favourite, and discarding a whopping 80% of the original THPS3 and THPS4 soundtracks is a startlingly naive choice to make about such a famously crucial component of those games. No T.N.T.? Watch me explode.”

Overall, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 includes a pair of beloved games that have been fittingly remaster. Purists might not like some of the changes, but the package seems to tick most of the right boxes.

